Possession Charges: Deputies observed a passenger vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Morrell Springs and Lincoln Avenue. Sergeant Joshua Boyce initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and came in contact with the driver, who was identified as Joseph Ashmore. During a warrant check of Ashmore, the Cocke County Jail confirmed he had active warrants in Cocke and Sevier Counties. Ashmore was placed under arrest at that time. He gave verbal consent for deputies to search his vehicle. During the search, Ashmore stated there was methamphetamine in the center console. Boyce located the crystal-like substance in the center console, as well as a black bag that was in the back seat. When Boyce asked whom the bag belonged to, Ashmore stated it belonged to the passenger, who was identified as Elizabeth Preston. Preston claimed the bag was not hers, but Boyce found a black box inside the bag that contained an EBT card with Preston’s name on it. Also inside the bag was a glass pipe, digital scale and small bags with white residue inside. Preston was taken into custody for Possession of Narcotic Equipment. Ashmore was additionally charged with Possession of Schedule II.
Probation Violation: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to Megan’s Way in regard to a female walking in the roadway. Upon his arrival, he made contact with Taylor Butler, who stated she was “waiting on her boyfriend.” Smith asked Cocke County Jail staff to check Butler for active warrants. The jail advised Butler had two Violation of Probation warrants in hand. Butler was arrested and transported to jail.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron was dispatched to Armory road near Dean’s Bar in regard to three vehicles that had struck each other and were still in the roadway. Prior to his arrival, Damron was notified by dispatch that a gold Honda was leaving the scene. Damron was turning onto Armory Road and saw the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. He instructed both females to get back inside the car, which one female, later identified as Tanya Ramsey, allegedly tried to walk away from the scene. Damron detained Ramsey while he tried to determine who the driver of the car was and why they had left the scene. Ramsey told Damron her identification was in her handbag that was placed on the hood while she was being detained. Ramsey gave verbal consent for her bag to be searched, and she also stated there was marijuana inside the bag. Damron found approximately 6 grams of a crystal like substance with several individual bags, a green leafy substance weighing approximately 7 grams and $182 in cash. The later identified driver of the Honda, Daphne Russell, was arrested for leaving the scene and both subjects were transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Aggravated Assault: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to the area of Carson Springs Road in reference to a dispute that was taking place and rocks were being thrown. Ensley made contact with Tina Richardson and multiple others at a residence on Carson Springs Road. Richardson stated that a female on an ATV had been doing donuts in the driveway with gravel and in turn, the gravel was thrown causing damage to two motorcycles that were parked behind the house. Richardson said the group tried to get the woman to stop but she would not. After the female got off the ATV and went inside, Richardson stated that a male approached them from the neighboring residence, and they had a verbal altercation. During this altercation the male allegedly said he would “get a twelve gauge shotgun and take care of them.” Deputies assessed the damages caused to the motorcycles and made contact with the neighbors in question. At that time deputies spoke with Hunter Ellison, who stated at first that he was the one driving the ATV, then recanted saying his mother who was the one driving. Ensley spoke with Cindy Ellison, who was immediately irate with deputies, according to the report, stating she “likes to have fun” and can do what she wants on her own property. Ellison acknowledged that she was in fact the one riding the ATV and that damage may have been done to the motorcycles. Ellison allegedly stated that it “doesn’t matter because they are from out of state and do not live here.” Deputies went back to the neighboring residence and asked if the individuals involved would be willing to write statements, in which they agreed. After receiving the written statements from the victims, Ensley and other deputies made contact with Hunter Ellison again and advised him that he was under arrest for Aggravated Assault for the threats he had made. The report states that Cindy Ellison refused to come to the door, and after multiple failed attempts from deputies forced their way into the home and placed Ellison under arrest. She was charged with Felony Vandalism and Resisting Arrest. Both Hunter and Cindy were transported to the Cocke County Detention Facility for booking. The victims estimated the damage caused to the motorcycles at $6,500.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
