Vandalism: On Tuesday, June 7, Deputy Alison Brooks responded to 1684 Bullard Drive in reference to a male subject who was intoxicated on the property and had vandalized a residence. Upon arrival, Brooks made contact with Deanna Sandburg, Terry Ramsey and Charles Lane. Sandburg, who was a witness to the incident, stated that she allowed Lane and Christopher McCullough to come to the residence in order to get Lane’s belongings after he (Lane) had been evicted. Sandburg stated that McCullough began opening all of the windows stating that he needed air, all while ripping materials off a wood stove. Sandburg stated that she told McCullough to go outside if he needed air and as he did, McCullough allegedly began kicking a wooden door to the point that it broke into multiple pieces. Sandburg then told McCullough and Lane that they needed to leave the residence. Brooks spoke with Ramsey, who is the property owner, and he wanted to pursue charges against McCullough for vandalism. She also spoke with Lane, who stated that he also witnessed McCullough break the door. McCullough fled the scene prior to Brooks’ arrival, but she was advised that he was at a residence on Johnson Street. Ramsey valued the door at $300. Brooks went to the home on Johnson Street where she found McCullough standing in the driveway. When she asked McCullough about the door on Bullard Drive, he admitted that he kicked it and that he would replace it. Brooks placed McCullough under arrest and transported him to the Cocke County Jail. DUI: Deputy Miranda Williams was sitting at the 440 Truck Stop when a female drove up to her and said a silver Impala pulled into the truck stop that was “all over the road.” Williams observed the vehicle driving on Highway 73 toward Hartford Road. She watched as the vehicle crossed the double yellow line into the oncoming lane and continued in the lane until it turned into Trinity Baptist Church’s parking lot. Once in the parking lot, the vehicle continued driving until Williams activated her horn. As she approached the vehicle, Williams observed two occupants moving rapidly inside. She made contact with the driver, Debbie Lynn Williamson, who was holding a Bojangles cup in her hand. The passenger, Kenneth McGaha, was taking a cigarette pack out of his pocket at that time. The report states that Williamson’s eyes appeared to be very glossy and her speech was slurred. Williams noted that Williamson also seemed to have a hard time properly forming a sentence. She asked Williamson to step out of the vehicle and noticed she was unsteady on her feet. Williamson denied taking any substances or consuming alcohol. McGaha admitted to having a case of beer at his feet, one of which was open. Williams searched the vehicle and located a 50 milliliter bottle of opened Ole Smoky moonshine in the driver’s floorboard, and the Bojangles cup Williamson was holding contained beer. Inside the cigarette pack McGaha removed from his person, deputies found a crystal-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing 0.67 grams. Deputies also located two open cans of beer and a 6 pack in the passenger floorboard. McGaha was placed under arrest for Possession of Schedule II and had an active Violation of Probation warrant. Williamson completed a field sobriety test and performed poorly on all tasks. She was placed under arrest and transported to First Call EMS after consenting to a blood draw. Driving While Suspended: Deputies were patrolling the area of Wilton Springs Road when they observed a white passenger vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. While catching up to the vehicle, they observed it slowing down to make the turn onto Dark Hollow Road. When closed to within 150 feet of the vehicle, the driver, identified as Eric Carver, made a left hand turn in front of oncoming traffic causing a collision with two other vehicles. Carver’s license came back as suspended when checked through dispatch. Carver was asked if he needed to be seen by emergency personnel but stated that he did not. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail. Carver was additionally charged with Failure to Exercise Due Care and Failure to Yield. INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Newsletters here!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Sign up for E-Alerts
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News Alerts
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.