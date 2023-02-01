From Jan.23 to Jan. 31
Trevor Von Smith, et al, and Kreg Cody Smith to Shree Shiv Shakshi Inc., 3rd District, $311,000.
Angel Ruiz and wife, Kathrynn Ruiz to John P. Fulp, et al, and Ella Knott, 5th District, $24,500.
Pauline V. King, et al, and Harold Vick, Thomas Vick, Lisa Donita Vick, Selena Leann Vick, Thomas Clay Livesay, McKayla Sue Battista, and Estate of Meddra Vick to Barry Reade, 3rd District, $79,000.
Donald N. Williams to Matthew Barbee, 8th District, $255,000.
Ronald Bourne, et al, and Nicole L. Meade to Mabel E. Greenlief, et al, and Linda R. Vaughn, 3rd District, $20,000.
W. Scott Barber, et al, and Katy Barber Threadgill to Liquid Property Group LLC, $30,000.
Liquid Property Group LLC to Chad R. Huskey, et al, and David Carr, $40,000.
Edna M. Barbee, et al, and Edna Marie Barbee to John A. Puryear and wife, Laura J. Puryear, 6th District, $187,500.
Padgett Law Group to Rachel Gates, 6th District, $48,000.
Larry Strickler to Tristien Wilson and wife, Kristan Wilson, 10th District, $10,000.
Robin Ellingson, et al, and Lisa McGinnis and Hazel Ann Vetterick to Shawn Daniels, 10th District, $42,000.
Wilma G. Webb to Alfred Jackson, 6th District, $60,000.
Billie Young to Roger Stokely, 5th District, $20,000.
J Witt Properties LLC to Ashley N. Sanderson and husband, Ray L. Sanderson, 5th District, $305,000.
Clerk Master Craig Wild to Brian Keith Williams, Trustee, et al, and Angela Faye Williams, Trustee, Brian Williams, Revocable Living Trust, and Angela Williams, Revocable Living Trust, 10th District, $235,000.
Mackie Wolf Zientz and Mann PC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 8th District, $0.
Daniel Aaron Frazier, et al, and Jonathan Dwayne Frazier, Daniel Frazier, and Jonathan Frazier to Eric Joseph Bechtold, et al, and Jessica Moss, 9th District, $32,480.
Stewart E. Samples to Omie Rich and husband, Joseph Rich, 5th District, $255,000.
Melissa Longwill Ackerman and husband, Corey Ackerman to Margaret Shafer, 10th District, $163,000.
Ellison Clayton to Omie Mae Rich and husband, Joseph Kirk Rich, 5th District, $25,000.
Linda Catherine Guzman, Trustee, et al, and Louis Guzman, Residence Trust, Dated AP, and Linda C. Guzman to Ronald S. Aughenbaugh, et al, and Carolina D. Rebardo, 5th District, $205,000.
Keith Steele and wife, Judy A. Steele to Joshua L. Hatfield and wife, Leah Hatfield, 8th District, $385,000.
Jose Chavez and wife, Christelle Monique to Daniel Papa, et al, and Alyssa Papa, 5th District, $282,500.
Naomi L. Roberts and husband, John E. Roberts to Corey S. Ackerman and wife, Melissa Longwill Ackerman, 6th District, $205,000.
Gerald Parton to Mattie Baker, et al, and Warren Nichols II, 4th District, $143,100.
Marjorie H. Gentry to Hannon Stanton, et al, and Jonathan Pritchett, 1st District, $82,000.
