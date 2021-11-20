Shoplifting: On November 16, police were dispatched to Walmart in response to a shoplifter. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke to the subject, identified as William Axley, age 51. Axley had attempted to the leave the store with $274.75 worth of items without paying. Axley was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Evading Arrest: On November 16, police initiated a traffic stop for a blue Chevy Venture near Buckingham Road. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and police pursued him onto I-40 West. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deployed spike strips near exit 424, which successfully punctured the driver’s front passenger tire. The vehicle finally came to a stop on I-81 near exit eight, at which point the driver exited the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot. With the help of JCSD’s K-9 unit, police were able to apprehend the driver, who was identified as Jimmy Caro, age 46. Caro was placed under arrest and a search of his vehicle revealed 10 grams of suspected marijuana, 0.7 grams of suspected heroin, $750 in cash from drug sales and various other paraphernalia. The passenger of the van, Catherine Jarnigan, age 40, was found to have an active warrant out of Sevier County for Violation of Community Corrections. Both individuals were arrested.
Shoplifting: On November 16, Patrolman Eli Suggs responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart. Loss Prevention had detained Jeremy Sherrill, who had been observed taking the price tag from a work lamp and attaching it to a Hart Generator, valued at $425. Police placed Sherrill under arrest for theft under $1,000 and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On November 17, police were dispatched to Walmart in response to active shoplifters. Patrolman Paul weber made contact with the two individuals, who were identified as Joshua and Teresa Livesay, ages 37 and 39. Walmart Loss Prevention told Weber that the two had opened and concealed several pieces of merchandise, including a purse, batteries, and cell phone accessories. Both individuals were found to have active warrants for credit card fraud totaling over $10,000. Both were placed under arrest. Police found 18 non-prescribed Gabapentin pills in Mrs. Livesay’s possession.
Leaving Accident Scene: On November 18, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a crash on Cosby Highway. When Douglas arrived, he heard from several witnesses that one of the drivers had fled the scene on foot towards Wiley Street. CCSD Deputy Blake Cupp was able to locate and detain the driver, who was identified as Carroll Graham, II, age 44, and return him to the scene. Graham had been driving on a suspended license without proof of financial responsibility. The other driver in the crash had been injured in the incident, so Graham was also charged with fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injury.
Vandalism: On November 18, police responded to a call from the Tanner Building for a report of vandalism. Police found scuff marks and deep scratches in the drywall of a corridor of classrooms. Police believe that people may have been horse-playing in office chairs in the hallway, “in a manor that involved pushing themselves off the walls by their feet and ‘riding’ the chairs down the hallway,” according to Sergeant David Clevenger’s report. City officials stated that the damage was first observed on November 16, and that the damage likely happened during class hours on November 12 or 15.
Drug Paraphernalia: On November 18, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with a nonfunctioning taillight on East Broadway. Shelton spoke to the driver, who was identified as Breanna Dockery, age 24. Shelton observed a used syringe in plain sight on the passenger side of the vehicle. Dockery gave Shelton verbal consent to search the car, during which Shelton found a glass pipe and several more used syringes. Dockery was issued a citation to appear in General Sessions Court.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
