Warrant served: Michael Strange, 33, Hartford Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Friday, June 19. Sgt. Joey Owings served Strange the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Tommy Arrowood, 43, Ground Squirrel Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply with child support on Friday, June 19. Sgt. Joey Owings served Arrowood the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Carmack Road in reference to a domestic disturbance on Sunday, June 21. Upon arrival Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Teresa Daly, 45, who said while she and her brother, Matthew Jobson, 37, were arguing, he allegedly grabbed her by her face and shoved her out of the door. Jobson was later arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Theft: Ronald Steven Schafer, 58, Gossamer Road, filed a theft report at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, June 20. Deputy Teresa Maples spoke with Schafer, who said he returned to his residence and noticed several items were missing. A female suspect was named.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to 1135 Arrowhead Road in reference to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, June 16. Deputy Zach Magourik came in contact with Patsy Self, 38, who said she and her boyfriend, Taylor Stubblefield, 28, were arguing over a dog when Stubblefield allegedly shoved Self. Stubblefield was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
