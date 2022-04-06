Possession of Schedule I: On April 3, Officer Alex Reese responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male near Mims Avenue. Reece spoke to the man, who was identified as Deekota Price, age 24. Price stated he was walking to Parrottsville, but could not tell Reese where he was coming from. Reese “observed Mr. Price to be very slow to respond to questions and incoherent,” and suspected that Price was under the influence of narcotics. A search of Price’s person revealed 0.39 grams of heroin in a small mint container. Price was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stolen Vehicle/Possession of Schedule I: On April 3, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a possible theft from Walgreens on East Broadway. Bower watched the suspects enter a car and found that the car’s tags were registered to a stolen vehicle. Bower initiated a traffic stop and confirmed the vehicle stolen. The driver, identified as Tarel Gardner, age 40, was taken into custody. Captain Donald Coakley spoke to the passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as Brittney McCarter, age 27. Coakley reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and asked McCarter if there was anything illegal in the car. McCarter stated she had heroin in her purse. A search of the vehicle revealed 1.17 grams of heroin in McCarter’s purse, along with various drug paraphernalia. Police also found a container behind the driver’s seat containing another 1.24 grams of suspected heroin and 17 doses of LSD. Gardner claimed possession of the container. Both individuals were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, and the vehicle was towed.
Shoplifting/Evading Arrest: On April 2 Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a shoplifting call from Food City East. Food City’s manager showed Douglas security footage of a male subject later identified as Larry Gunter, Jr. pushing a cart of merchandise out of the store without paying for it. Douglas was able to identify the vehicle’s tag and found it was registered to a residence on Bridges Chapel Road. Douglas traveled to the residence and found the vehicle in question. When Douglas arrived on the property, he reported seeing a male running towards the back of the house. Douglas made contact with the male, at which point he fled and Douglas pursued. Douglas was able to catch the subject, who was identified as Gunter. Police recovered some of the stolen merchandise and returned it to Food City. The store compiled a list of merchandise that Gunter had stolen, valued at a total of $406.88
Shoplifting: On April 1, Patrolman Shane Bower spoke to Walmart Loss Prevention regarding a theft. According to Bower’s report, a male subject entered the store and concealed three ink cartridges before walking out of the store to a Ford Taurus. Another male subject, identified as Coy Mitchell, age 20, then exited the vehicle and entered the store with the cartridges. Mitchell attempted to return the stolen cartridges for a refund, but “got nervous and left his identification and the 3 ink cartridges before receiving a refund.” The cartridges were valued at $216.67.
Assault: On April 1, police were dispatched to a residence near Nutmeg Street regarding a break-in and assault. Sergeant Brandon Cassady spoke to the victim, who stated that Isaiah Oglesby, age 66, had entered her residence and tried to strangle her. The victim stated she had not spoken to Oglesby, her ex-boyfriend, in several weeks. Police searched the area for Oglesby, but he was not found.
Aggravated Cruelty to Animal: On April 4, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Knight’s Inn regarding a possible animal cruelty report. Suggs made contact with Joshua Renfroe, who had a male dog tied to a chain in the bed of his pickup truck. Renfroe stated he was unable to afford the fee to keep the dog in the room with him. Suggs reported that the dog appeared to be malnourished and in poor health, in addition to having open, bleeding sores near its genitals. Suggs reported that the dog had no access to water or shelter. Newport Animal Control found the dog to be “on the verge of death.” Renfroe was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, and the dog was taken by Newport Animal Control.
Reckless Driving: On April 4, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a BMW that had run a stop sign at high speeds on Golf Course Road. The vehicle did not yield to Weber and accelerated to speeds in excess of 70 mph in the 30 mph zone of Morrell Springs Road. The pursuit continued to Highway 73, where CCSO engaged the vehicle and Weber disengaged from the pursuit. CCSO reported to Weber that the driver had been apprehended and identified as Joshua Chaisson, age 19. Chaisson stated to deputies that he fled because he had the wrong tag on his vehicle and he thought he would go to jail.
Identity Theft: On March 29, police spoke with a male complainant who alleged that Shannon Bonds, age 46, had received a credit card in his name. The complainant stated that Bonds used his name to open an account with Care Credit/Synchrony Bank sometime around August of 2021, and that she had used the credit card to pay for veneers through Newport Family Dental. The transaction was in the amount of $5,921.89.
Burglary/Trespass: On March 29, Off-Duty Patrolman Justin Shelton contacted Patrolman Joshyua Shults regarding a possible shoplifter at Walmart on Cosby Highway. Shelton described the suspect as a male wearing a camo jacket and pants with his face covered. Officers made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Michael McAfee, age 37. McAfee had previously been trespassed from the property. After McAfee was taken into custody, officers found a shopping cart full of backpacks, which had been stuffed with other items that McAfee had intended to steal from the store. The total value of the items was $1,198.39, and included knives, flashlights, and “similar items,” according to Shults’ report. McAfee was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
