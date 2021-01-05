Two charged following pursuit: Two Newport men have been charged following a brief pursuit on Sunday, Jan. 3. Patrolman Jessy Burgess was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway when he observed a truck traveling in excess of the speed limit. At that time, Ptl. Burgess initiated his emergency lights in order to conduct a traffic stop. According to the report, the driver of the truck, identified as Dustin Buckner, 26, Buckner Road, did not stop and continued on Jones Circle. Buckner then turned on Mineral Street and then Woodlawn before coming to a stop at a residence. Buckner was then removed from the vehicle. Buckner was arrested and charged with reckless driving, expired registration and evading arrest. Officers reported a passenger inside the truck, Kevin Early, 31, Cosby Highway, was also arrested for violation of probation.
Failure to appear: Laythaniel Haney, 52, Rock City Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Jan. 1. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Haney following a traffic stop without incident.
Snyder arrest: A Cleveland, TN man is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Saturday, Jan. 2. Patrolman Chris Silvers said he stopped a vehicle due to a light law violation on Cosby Highway. At that time, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Isaiah Snyder, 22, and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During the investigation, officers located a jar that contained 15 grams of marijuana along with a firearm. Snyder was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana and light law violation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
