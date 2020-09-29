Theft: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an active shoplifter on Thursday, Sept. 24. Patrolman Justin Shelton came in contact with John Sisk, 26, Epley Road, who had several items concealed in his shirt and his pants. According to the report, all items were recovered and they were valued at $96. Sisk was cited for theft under $500 and violation of probation.
Probation violation: Kendall Grooms, 31, Balsam Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Sept. 25. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested Grooms without incident.
Warrants served: Chuck Kelley, 47, Bear Branch Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to comply with child support on Thursday, Sept. 24. Patrolman Paul Weber served Kelley the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Smith arrest: Christopher Smith, 23, Myers Circle, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (three counts) on Friday, Sept. 25. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Smith at his residence.
Failure to appear: Dustin James, 23, Old Cave Church Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, Sept. 27. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested James at his residence without incident.
Probation violation: Cassandra Wynn, 24, Merry Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for probation violation on Sunday, Sept. 27. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested Wynn without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.