From Jan. 9 to Jan. 13
Transcendent Marketing and Development to Henry E. Brock, et al, and Sherri L. Brock, 1st District, $30,000.
Jonathan W. Dyke and wife, Amber M. Dyke to Horace J. Smith and wife, Ginger A. Smith, 4th District, $337,900.
Shannon Bush Grooms to Daniel G. Conard, 6th District, $1,000,000.
Kristy Leeann Sams Cutshaw and husband, Randy M. Cutshaw to James L. Suggs Sr. and wife, Kathi A. Suggs, 7th District, $10,000.
Chad Ellis, et al, and Randall A. Freeman to Delio Jimenez and wife, Maritza Jimenez, 1st District, $32,750.
J and R Home Buyers LLC, et al, and J & R Home Buyers LLC to Phillip Andrew Spence, 8th District, $10,000.
Sherry Michelle Smith, et al, and Sherry Michelle Smith Parker and Tommy Williamson to Guy Hommel Jr., 4th District, $460,000.
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to J Witt Properties LLC, 5th District, $89,138.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee to David Ray Conley, et al, and Howard Wade Parks, 6th District, $24,821.
Gina M. Rea, et al, and Macy Rea and Kinsler A. Rea to Marvin Cranfield II, 2nd District, $61,000.
Douglas W. Ligon to Kenneth Schultz, 1st District, $130,000.
Judith Lynne Minton to Stacy A. Krauss, et al, and Dakota A. Allen, 5th District, $53,000.
Shari Mims Perryman, et al, and Charlotte J. Mims - Last Will and Testament, Heather E. Karnes, Guy Hommel Jr., Ronnie Hommel, Delores Hommel Blazer, Dolores Hommel Blazer, Guy Hommel Sr. - Last Will and Testament, Guy D. Hommel Jr., Gayla T. Hommel, Ronnie A. Hommel, and Debbie Hommel to John Davenport, 6th District, $390,000.
Spectrum Properties LLC to Denise Webber, 6th District, $140,000.
Linda R. Hoffman to David J. Crockett, 5th District, $52,000.
Jason Scott Clevenger to Mark Osborne, and wife, Julia Lewis Osborne, 7th District, $37,500.
Rachel K. Wilson, et al, and Jerry J. Wilson to Ernest L. Hudson Jr. and wife, Alisha B. Hudson, 8th District, $302,000.
Steven Tweed, Trustee, et al, and Tweed Trust and Steven Tweed to Christopher D. Zullo and wife, Holly S. Zullo, 1st District, $425,000.
Rodney Adams, Co Personal Representative, Shelia Hall Simpson, Co Personal Representative and Ransom C. Hall to Derek Shropshire, 8th District, $22,630.70.
Jimmie Wade Weaver to Kimberly A. Ferguson, et al, and Laurie Lee Weaver, 6th District, $208,500.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Carrie Aldridge, $800.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Wayne Green, $1,600.
Benton Investment Group LLC Series STR and Benton Investment Group LLC to Chad R. Huskey, et al, and David Carr, 9th District, $125,000.
Glen C. Emerick Jr. and wife, Debbie L. Emerick to David Ford, et al, and Tiffany Blazer, 8th District, $259,000.
Tammy Sue Green Huskey to Damon Keith Green, 2nd District, $165,414.
Wilson and Associates PLLC to Village Capital and Investment LLC, 1st District, $205,922.50.
Roger Butler, Trustee, et al, and Carson Springs Baptist Church to Christopher Barnes, Directors, et al, and April Devotie, Cecil Holt, Fred Jackson, Joshua Spurgeon, and Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4th District, $20,000.
