Assault: On June 24, police were dispatched to Love’s Truck Stop in reference to an assault. According to a report from Sergeant William Garber, the victim stated that a while male subject in a red shirt had approached her while she was at the fuel pumps. The man asked her if she was pumping gas, and she replied that it “wasn’t any of his business,” according to Garber’s report. The man reportedly began cursing and spitting at the woman, and began recording her with his cell phone after she closed her car door. The man, who was identified as Anthony Wilson, age 34, was located and refused to cooperate with police. He was placed under arrest for assault and disorderly conduct.
Shoplifting: On June 24, Walmart Loss Prevention informed police of a woman named April Mayorga, age 41, who had stolen a fan, A/C Pro Freon, and a 10-piece tent from the sporting goods department. A warrant was issued for Mayorga’s arrest.
Shoplifting: On June 24, police responded to Walmart for a theft report. Loss Prevention informed police that three Black male subjects had entered the store and taken three smartphones from behind the counter of the electronics department. The total value of the phones was an estimated $1,200.
Escape: On June 26, Officer Jordan Douglas made contact with a suspicious man walking behind Newport City Hall. The man was identified as Brandon Hurst, age 30. Douglas recognized Hurst’s name from the jail roster, and Hurst stated he was part of the jail’s JCAP program. Douglas confirmed that Hurst was part of the JCAP program, but that he was supposed to be at a church service, from which he had run away. Hurst was charged with Escape and returned to the Jail Annex.
Domestic Assault: On June 26, police responded to a domestic incident at Walmart. Officer Michael Robey spoke to the victim, who stated that he had come to the store to buy church clothes for he and his son. He had left his three children in the vehicle while he went shopping, since he knew his wife, Madison Fox, age 21, had been looking for them. According to Robey’s report, “[The victim] stated to me that he had kept the children away from Mrs. Fox because he was afraid she was going to leave the state with them.” The victim came into contact with Fox, and security footage showed Fox shoving the victim, and police noted visible marks on the victim’s arms.
Public Intoxication: On June 26, police received a call regarding a man screaming in the parking lot of Hometowne Laundry. Officer Leahla Davis came into contact with Stephen Jones, age 35, in the parking lot of the Exxon station on Cosby Highway. Davis reported that Jones had slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and a very strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Jones was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Counterfeit Bill: On June 27, police responded to a call from Little Caesar’s in reference to a counterfeit $20 bill. According to Patrolman Justin Shelton’s report, a man had tried to pay with the bill, then paid with his debit card and left prior to police arrival. The man stated he did not know where he got the counterfeit bill.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
