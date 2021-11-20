Active Warrants: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Clevenger Cutoff Road when he observed a black passenger car turn onto Judds Lane without using a turn signal. The vehicle almost caused an accident, according to the report. Damron conducted a traffic stop and came into contact with the driver, Ashley Woods, who had a revoked license and active warrants for her arrest in Jefferson County. The front seat passenger, James Ivy, also had active warrants in Jefferson County. Both subjects were transported to the County Jail to await transfer to Jefferson County.
Aggravated Assault: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a blue passenger car spinning its tires pulling out from the red light at Walgreens on Cosby Highway. Damron conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at and made contact with the driver, Elaine L. Kelley, who stated she was on her way home and didn’t realize she was driving poorly. Upon giving Elaine a verbal warning, jail staff notified Damron that Kelley had an active arrest warrant. Damron asked Elaine to step back to his vehicle where he explained to her why she was under arrest. The report states that Stokely attempted to go back to her vehicle and started pulling away from Damron in an attempt to get away. Damron was able to place handcuffs on Stokely and place her in the backseat of his patrol vehicle without further incident. Stokely was transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
