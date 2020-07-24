Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to the area of Woods Street concerning an intoxicated female subject on Thursday, July 23. Upon arrival, Officer Jessy Burgess located the female in question, identified as Heather Askew, 42, lying on the front porch of her Linden Street residence. Officers made contact with Askew and advised her to go into her residence. However, Askew refused to comply with verbal commands. She was then placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Probation violation: Casey Peterson, 35, Shady Glenn Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Wednesday, July 22. Officer Lindsey McMillan arrested Peterson following a traffic stop.
Child support: Rodney C. Suggs, 37, Shady Glenn Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Wednesday, July 22. Officer Joshyua Shults arrested Suggs following a traffic stop.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Burger King concerning a male subject who was passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on Tuesday, July 21. While en route, Officer Jordan Douglas was advised the male later identified as James F. Pruitt, 42, West Broadway Street, left the scene. The caller advised Pruitt disregarded a red light and nearly struck another vehicle. Officer Douglas located Pruitt near Senior Way and conducted a traffic stop. At that time, officers made contact with Pruitt and noted he had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Pruitt reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Pruitt and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.