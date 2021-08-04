Vehicle Stolen: Deputy Eddie Clabo was dispatched to the courthouse for a walk in report on July 30. Williams Parks told Clabo that his truck had gone missing between 11 p.m. on July 29 and 8 a.m. on July 30. Parks said he had allowed an individual to borrow his truck to go pick up his girlfriend. Clabo spoke with the individual, who claimed he parked the truck at Parks’ residence after using it. Parks valued the Toyota truck at $3,000.
Burglary/Vandalism: Deputy Eddie Clabo was dispatched to 744 Thinwood Drive for a theft report. He spoke with the property owner, Paul Duncan, who advised that someone had broken into his house with a pry bar and destroyed a Phillips television. Duncan said his hand tools and Toshiba television were taken from the home as well. Duncan also reported that someone took the Sony speakers out of the trunk of his vehicle. The report states that no one was home between July 2 and July 31. Clabo took photos of doorframe and broke television for evidence. The list of the stolen items totaled more that $1,900.
Theft: Deputies responded to 562 Jessica Way for a theft report. They spoke with the property owner, Bryan Mantooth, who advised his orange Stihl weed eater was taken from his property on July 31. Mantooth’s son told deputies that he saw a man through the window of the home walking away from the house with a weed eater in his hand. The weed eater was valued at $250.
Possession of Legend Drug: Deputy Dylan Norton observed a white Pontiac cross the center of the road and nearly hit Deputy Joshua Malone’s cruiser on Clear Creek Road. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and came into contact with the driver, Terryi Whitlock. Norton found that Whitlock’s license was revoked due to a prior DUI offense. Whitlock was taken into custody, and a search of the vehicle was performed. Inside the vehicle deputies reported finding an unmarked pill bottle containing 5 blue pills of suspected Doxycycline Hyclate and 8 brown and white pills of suspected Doxycycline Monohydrate. Whitlock was read he Miranda Rights, and asked questions about the pills. The report states that Whitlock said she moved into her new residence and found the pills unattended and took possession of them. Whitlock was transported to the County Jail on charges of Possession of a Legend Drug and Driving While License Revoked.
Possession of Handgun While Under the Influence: Deputies were dispatched to the Bobarossa Saloon for a possible domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised that the male party, Billy Bradshaw, was armed with a handgun inside the bar. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Bradshaw inside the bar and informed him he was going to check his person for weapons. The report states that Bradshaw told Norton he had a handgun in the back of his shorts. Norton retrieved the handgun and secured it inside another deputies’ vehicle. Norton found Bradshaw was also in possession of 2 magazines, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo and a holster. He then spoke to Bradshaw about the domestic issue. Bradshaw advised Norton that he was “just asking his significant other leave the bar with him.” Norton reported that while speaking with Bradshaw, he could smell an odor of alcohol on his person. Norton asked Bradshaw if he had been drinking, to which he reportedly said yes. Bradshaw was taken into custody at that time. Norton spoke with the significant other who informed him they had a minor disagreement and that everything was okay. Bradshaw was banned from the property and transported to the County Jail. He faces charges of Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence and Possession of a Firearm Where Alcohol is Served.
Reckless Endangerment: On August 1, Deputy Zach Magouirk was dispatched to 223 Stowa Way on reports of a male subject threatening the caller with a firearm. He made contact with Herman West who stated that a silver Honda was coming past his residence at a high rate of speed, so he yelled for the driver to slow down. West stated that at this time the vehicle came to a stop and the driver exited the vehicle “brandishing a silver handgun.” West stated that as he approached the subject his wife attempted to get between the two. West said the subject “pulled the slide back on the firearm” before pointing it back at them. West said he and wife backed away from the subject at which time he got back into the vehicle and drove away. A short time after Magouirk had cleared the scene, West called back to dispatch and stated that the subject had returned. The report states that the subject was identified as Rodney Williams by his wife, Angelica Carr. Carr stated Williams had taken their vehicle around the time of the incident after they had been in an argument. West and his wife were able to identified Williams based on a previous photo in the CCSO’s system. Williams was later located at 209 Stowa Way and taken into custody after deputies were called to the residence on a separate incident. He was charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Weapon Involved.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
