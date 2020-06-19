Thomas arrest: Robert S. Thomas, 21, no address, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft and identity theft on Tuesday, June 16. Patrolman Brandon Cassady served Thomas the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Robertson arrest: Christopher Robertson, 33, Bright Lane, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Thursday, June 18. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Robertson following a traffic stop.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to the area of McMahan Avenue concerning a vehicle accident on Thursday, June 18. Patrolman Eli Suggs came in contact with Cody Sisk, 19, Pappy’s Way, who said he was crossing the railroad tracks when the truck became stuck. Sisk said he pushed the truck off the tracks and the truck struck a street sign. According to the report, Sisk had slurred speech and he was unsteady on his feet. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Sisk and he performed poorly on all tests given. Sisk later admitted to smoking marijuana. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care and financial responsibility.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.