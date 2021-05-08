DUI: Lt. Wes Keys stopped a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run out of Sevier County on April 30. The driver of the vehicle, Blake Bridges, 23, Sherrills Ford, NC, was traveling in the wrong direction on the off ramp going west on I-40. Bridges admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. While searching his vehicle, deputies found a Mason Jar with a green leafy substance inside believed to be Marijuana. Bridges was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Simple Possession.
Drug Possession: Deputy James Cupp completed a traffic stop on a truck that was traveling left on the centerline on Highway 160. Cupp came in contact with the driver identified as Archibald Vick, 48, Bybee, who provided a valid driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. Cupp reported a smell of Marijuana coming from the vehicle and performed a search. A black bag was found that contained 85.86 grams of Marijuana, 8.79 grams of Methamphetamine, a digital scale and individual bags that are consistent with narcotic distribution. Vick was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II, Sale, Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use.
Drug Possession: Deputy Dylan Norton observed a vehicle sitting on the side of O’Neil Road with two occupants inside. He observed Isaac Adam Finchum, 25, River Rest Way, in the driver’s seat, and an unknown female in the passenger seat. Norton approached the vehicle to speak with the couple. The female was identified as Julie Root, 38, 1150 Corn Hollow Road. Root had two active warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody. A bottle containing 16 pills identified as Levetiracetam was found in Root’s purse. A search of the vehicle revealed a set of digital scales, razor blades, 19.3 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 2.7 grams of suspected Heroin and several unused bags used for selling narcotics. Finchum was taken into custody at that time.
Possession of Schedule II: Thomas Edwards, 25, was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on May 4. Deputies spotted Edwards at a gas station on Highway 411. Edwards attempted to run from deputies, but was apprehended in a field near the gas station. Deputies searched his vehicle and found .87 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 1.43 grams of Heroin and .95 grams of Methamphetamine. Edwards was taken to the County Jail and charged with Possession of Schedule II, Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest.
Theft of Property/Vandalism: Sergeant Heath Willis responded to 266 Trentham Hollow Road in reference to a vandalism and theft that occurred on May 1. Willis spoke with Adam Lovell, the property owner, who said the property was last rented in February of this year. Lovell said new individuals were interested in renting the property, and when they drove by they noticed the front door of the home was missing. Lovell came to the home and found it had been ransacked. All the glass windows had been broken, and several items were missing. The missing items and damage to the home exceeded $28,000. Lovell said the individuals that may return to do more damage, so extra patrol was added to the area.
Possession/Introduction into a Penal Institution: Deputies performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane of travel. Deputy Blake Cupp came in contact with the driver, Lonnie Samples, front seat passenger Angel Meece and back seat passenger Shawna Fullington. Samples advised he did not have a valid license, but provided identification. Fullington was found to have two outstanding warrants for Child Support and Failure to Appear. During a search of the vehicle Cupp found a bag that contained 1.5 grams of Methamphetamine, three Gabapetin pills and two Alzaprolam pills in the glove box in front of Meece. Fullington and Meece were transported to the County Jail where a “strip search’ was performed. Guards found .5 grams of meth on Fullington’s person. She stated that Meece gave her the drugs before the search was performed.
Domestic Assault: Deputies responded to 1344 Old Asheville Highway in reference to a physical domestic between a father and daughter. They spoke with Stephanie Belcher, who said her father and husband were drinking and had a gotten into a physical altercation. Belcher attempted to break up the fight, and was punched in the back of the head and eye by her father, Jeffery Belcher, 51, in the process. The report states that Mr. Belcher did not have much to say about the incident because he appeared to be extremely intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the County Jail.
Assault/Theft: Deputies responded to Del Rio in reference to an assault that occurred on Old River Road. Trea Morgan and Christina Lloyd said they were fishing when a male and female approached them. They identified themselves as Michelle Jones and Garrick Kelley. The report states that Kelley and Jones told the couple to leave because they were trespassing on private property. As Morgan and Lloyd were leaving, Kelley grabbed Morgan by the hair and began hitting him. Morgan stated that Kelley used his fists and knee to assault him. Deputies could see red marks and small scrapes on Morgan’s head, neck, face, back and hands. Jones then grabbed Lloyd by the throat, threw her to the ground and began hitting her with fists and then used a lunch box. Bruises and swelling could be seen on Lloyd’s head, arms and hands. Kelley grabbed Morgan’s pocket knife during the altercation and refused to return it. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Kelley and Jones.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
