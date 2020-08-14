Harris arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Salem Road in reference to an assault that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Deputy Zach Magourik found the victim, Michael Harris, 38, lying next to a shed with a “severe” laceration to his eye and swelling to the left side of his head. Deputies spoke with Austin Harris, 18, who said his father allegedly told him to hit him. Austin Harris advised deputies he struck his father in the head with a wooden pole and then struck a vehicle. Mr. Harris was transported to the Newport Medical Center for treatment and his son was placed under arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault.
Firearm stolen: A 9mm Ruger was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Aug. 10. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Whittney Fraley, 30, who said the firearm was last seen at her Greggs Chapel residence. The estimated loss is $400.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
