Phillips arrest: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man on Friday, May 29. Patrolman Brandt Stephens stopped a vehicle for a light law violation. Ptl. Stephens came in contact with the driver, Blake Waters, and passenger, Paul Phillips, 19, Country View Way. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two baggies of marijuana. According to the report, Phillips claimed ownership of the drugs. He was arrested and charged with possession of schedule VI.
Couple charged: Officers were dispatched to Walgreens in reference to a male and female passed out in a vehicle on Saturday, May 30. Upon arrival Patrolman Brandt Stephens came in contact with Justin Bowles, 32, and Lacinda Bowles, 38, both of Sevierville. According to the report, officers found a cup of needles lying in the center console. Ptl. Stephens said the couple appeared to be under the influence. Both were arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Disorderly conduct: Officers were dispatched to Best Western concerning a couple who were arguing inside a room on Sunday, May 31. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with Vanessa Ledbetter, 35, Weaverville, NC, who admitted that she and her husband, Harley D. Ledbetter, 45, were arguing. According to the report, officers advised Mrs. Ledbetter to get another room for the night, which she did. However, officers were called to the hotel a second time due to the couple arguing again. Both were then arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Nichols charged with DUI: McKeal James Lawrence Nichols, 21, Lethco Lane, is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Sunday, May 31. Sgt. Derek Wright was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway when he clocked Nichols traveling an estimated speed of 90 mph. Nichols came to a stop at Walmart. According to the report, Nichols had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol about his person and was unsteady on his feet. During the investigation, Nichols was advised to keep his hands on the steering wheel. The report states that he would not comply with commands. Officers asked Nichols to step out of the vehicle but he refused to do so. At that time, Patrolman Paul Weber tased Nichols in order to apprehend him. Nichols was then taken into custody. He was charged with driving under the influence, speeding, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care and failure to comply with emergency signal.
Campbell arrest: A Bybee woman was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop on Saturday, May 30. Sgt. Derek Wright stopped the vehicle for speeding on West Highway 25/70. Wright came in contact with the driver, Jennifer Campbell, 32, Moose Ridge Road, who had an odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from her person. When officers asked for Campbell’s driver’s license, she reportedly handed officers her credit card. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Campbell and she performed poorly on all tests given. Campbell was then arrested without incident. While searching Campbell’s vehicle officers found a bag that contained 10 grams of marijuana and a pipe. Campbell was charged with speeding, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of implied consent.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.