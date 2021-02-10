Keller arrest: A Newport man is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Saturday, Feb. 6. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter reported that she stopped a vehicle due to a tag light violation. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Randall M. Keller, 38, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Keller was placed under arrest without further incident. While searching his vehicle, officers located several open containers of alcohol and a meth pipe. Keller was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of open container, driving while license revoked and violation of financial responsibility.
Brown arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walgreens concerning a possible overdose on Saturday, Feb. 6. Patrolman Jordan Douglas made contact with Randal J. Brown, 45, Hannon Road, who was found inside the bathroom with a scale and a $5 bill that had a white substance on it. Officers also located a bag that contained suspected methamphetamine. According to the report, Brown had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. After being medically cleared, Brown was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Warrants served: Chad Austin McGaha, 23, Keener Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated burglary on Saturday, Feb. 6. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested McGaha at Brock’s without incident.
Davis arrest: David Davis, 38, White Pine, was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop on Friday, Feb. 5. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter conducted a traffic stop after she saw a vehicle operating with an improper tag. Ptl. Laughter made contact with the driver, identified as Davis. During the investigation, officers discovered a small bag inside Davis’ wallet. Officers then obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle where they found a scale, two pipes, a bag that contained 7.29 grams of methamphetamine, a bag that contained 6.54 grams of marijuana, open beer cans and a firearm. In addition, Davis also had active warrants for his arrest issued out of Michigan and Florida. He was placed under arrest and charged with possession for resale, possession of schedule VI, improper tags, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, open container, possession of firearm, seatbelt violation, violation of financial responsibility and failure to appear.
Murrell arrest: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 9th Street, concerning a male and female arguing on Saturday, Feb. 6. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Elijah Murrell, 21, who admitted that he and his wife had been arguing and he was trying to leave the residence. According to the report, Murrell had an odor of alcohol about his person and he was unsteady on his feet. For his safety he was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Morse arrest: Clifford Morse, 58, Gopher Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, Feb. 7. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Morse following a traffic stop.
Robertson arrest: Melanie Robertson, 43, Sevierville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Feb. 7. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Robertson without incident.
Williams arrest: Officers were dispatched to Kenjo Market concerning a suspicious person on Saturday, Feb. 6. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Jessica Williams, 41, Good Hope Road, who was sitting on the ground and talking erratically. According to the report, officers learned Williams was under the influence. She was then placed under arrest without incident. A subsequent search of her person revealed a bag that contained .77 grams of methamphetamine.
Probation violation: Joni Rexrode, 42, Terrace Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Feb. 8. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Rexrode at her residence without incident.
Probation violation: Michelle L. Arrowood, 41, Waters Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Feb. 7. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Arrowood at her residence without incident.
Warrants served: April Burgess, 35, Long Branch Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Sunday, Feb. 7. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Burgess following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.