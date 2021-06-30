Burglary: Deputy Rodney Hazelwood was dispatched to 524 Barger Hollow Road in reference to a break in. He was met by the complainant, Swannie McCracken, at the bottom of the driveway who he followed back to the residence. McCracken stated she was away from the home on June 24 and returned on June 25, to find the screens taken off of two of the windows of her home and the back door glass was broken. McCracken stated that several items were missing from the home. She reported that a 38 special revolver handgun with a black case was taken, but was not able to provide the serial number. McCracken also noticed that she was missing a pink tote and a black tote that contained clothing and miscellaneous jewelry. McCracken stated that she and the owner of the home had been in argument a few days prior to the break in. McCracken suspects that individual is responsible, but had no evidence.
Criminal Impersonation: Deputies were in the area of Old Greeneville Highway after a 911 call was made about a male and female walking in the roadway. They stopped to check the welfare of the couple. They explained that they were walking from a friend’s house after taking a shower, and were meeting a friend to give them a ride to their home. They were carrying bags with personal hygiene items in them. The female gave a name of Amber Hayes, and according to the Jail Staff there were three active warrants for Hayes. The male gave multiple false names and social security numbers before he was eventually identified as Evan Sanders. Deputies found that there were three active warrants for Sanders’ arrest as well. Both individuals were arrested and transported to the County Jail. Sanders was additionally charged with Criminal Impersonation, Theft of Property and Sale, Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs. In addition to her warrants, Hayes was charged with Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act.
Violation of Probation: On Saturday, June 26, Deputy Alison Brooks served an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation on Oscar Tozar. Tozar was already in custody at the time the warrant was served.
Failure to Appear: Deputy Colby Franco was dispatched to 148 Valley Walk Road due to a possible overdose. Upon arriving on scene he came contact with Calvin Watson. Watson was slurring his words during their conversation and was visibly impaired. He refused medical treatment from emergency medical services. Franco confirmed that Watson had an active Failure to Appear warrant. Watson was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Driving While License Revoked: Deputy Zachary Magouirk observed Christopher Hinson, 36, Dandridge, operating a silver Honda Accord on Cosby Highway. Magouirk had prior knowledge that Hinson’s license had been revoked. He confirmed with central dispatch that Hinson’s license was revoked out of Cocke County for driving under the influence. Magouirk initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in Weigel’s parking lot. Hinson was taken into custody at that time and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
