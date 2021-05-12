Vandalism: On May 7, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a vandalism call from Commercial Bank. Shelton spoke with a witness who said that Jacob Styles, 35, Lou Ellen Street, Newport, was angry in the drive-thru because the bank could not cash his check. Styles reportedly took the canister from the tube, threw it on the ground and drove over it before leaving the scene. Patrolman Shelton was able to contact Styles and advised him to come back to the scene. Styles received a citation for vandalism under $1,000.
DUI/Possession: On May 7, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a multi-car accident. Felica Stone, 31, Lamons Circle, Newport, had rear-ended the car in front of her. According to the report, Stone smelled strongly of alcohol and an inventory of the car revealed 8.14 ounces of suspected marijuana. Stone was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On May 7, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart. According to the report, a female had been seen concealing items and trying to leave without paying. The woman, identified as Brandy Smith, 42, Glendale Road, Bybee, had been previously apprehended at a Walmart in Morristown and had active warrants out of Hamblen County. She was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On May 8, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to an assault call from a Newport Housing Authority residence on Lennon Circle. The caller, Cassie Hall-Smith, stated that William Hall, 24, Sail Road, Newport, had slapped her in the face the day before. She reported that on that day he had broken her Xbox, punched a hole in the wall, and broke their child’s bookshelf before taking the child and trying to leave the residence, almost hitting Smith with his vehicle on the way out. Hall was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. The damage to the wall was estimated at $200.
DUI: On May 8, Patrolman Justin Shelton was advised of a red vehicle driving dangerously on East US 25/70. Shelton came into contact with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Jimmy Costner, 41, Camellia Road, Newport, reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol and was severely slurring his speech. Costner performed poorly on a field sobriety test and did not consent to a blood draw or breath test. Costner was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Disorderly Conduct: On May 8, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a call from Walgreens on East Broadway. Upon arrival, Bower came into contact with Jordan Askew, 31, Brisk Way, Cosby. Askew had broken a bottle of beer on the floor before opening and drinking a second bottle of beer. According to the report, Askew said he had done these things because he had nowhere to go and wanted to be taken back to jail.
Theft: On May 9, Sergeant Will Garber responded to a call from Walmart involving a female trying to return items that she had not yet purchased. According to the report, Summer Waterman, 44, Lakeshore Drive, Avon, IN, had come into the store, gathered items valued at approximately $75, and tried to return them for a refund. Waterman was asked for ID to make the return, at which point she walked out of the store. Waterman walked back into the store minutes later, gathered more items and tried again. When speaking to police, Waterman initially gave her sister’s information instead of her own. Waterman was found to have active warrants without extradition out of Arizona and Indiana. She was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
