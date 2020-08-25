Probation violation: Lisa Ball, 28, Epley Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Sgt. Brian Holt served Ball the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hunter arrest: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man on Thursday, Aug. 20. Deputy Blake Cupp stopped an SUV near Edward Way due to an equipment violation. At that time, deputies made contact with the driver, Jesse Manning, and the passenger, Fredrick E. Hunter, 38, Jessica Way. When asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, Manning stated no. According to the report, Deputy Cupp deployed his K9 and the dog alerted deputies to the back passenger door. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a methamphetamine pipe, two syringes and a large pill bottle that contained 90 Gabapentin pills and five Alprazolam pills. Hunter admitted the pills belonged to him. Hunter was placed under arrest and charged with possession of schedule V and possession of schedule IV.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
