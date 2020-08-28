Pope arrest: Rhonda Pope, 42, Pecan Lane, is facing a pair of charges following an investigation at Walgreens on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Patrolman Shane Bower was inside the store when he observed Pope exit the bathroom and noticed her purse had several items inside it. According to the report, when Pope saw officers, she returned to the bathroom. A subsequent search of the bathroom revealed several packaged items in the trashcan. Pope later admitted that she concealed the items in her purse. She was then placed under arrest. While searching her purse officers located a bag that contained 1.34 grams of methamphetamine. Pope was charged with possession of schedule II and shoplifting.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Sparkle Wash in reference to a male subject who was passed out inside a vehicle on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Patrolman Jessy Burgess located the male in question, identified as Brandon Lee Miller, 34, Lark Road, sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still running. According to the report, Miller admitted to “shooting up” earlier that day. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Miller and he performed poorly on all tests given. Miller was arrested without incident. While searching the vehicle officers located a large bag that contained needles, baggies, scales and two small bags that contained suspected heroin. Miller was charged with possession of schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
James arrest: Dustin James, 22, Lower Querry Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft of property $1,000-$10,000 on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Patrolman Jordan Douglas served James the warrant at the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Osaka concerning an impaired driver on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Officers Lindsey McMillan and Sgt. David Clevenger made contact with Joshua Tucker, 28, Buda Road, who was “slouched” over the steering wheel. According to the report, Tucker had an odor of alcohol about his person and was in possession of a pill bottle that contained Buprenorphine. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Tucker and he performed poorly on all tests given. Tucker was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, no driver’s license and violation of implied consent.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Epley Road and Cosby Highway in reference to a vehicle accident on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Patrolman Brandt Stephens came in contact with Russell K. Brown, 62, Morrell Springs Road, who had an odor of alcohol about his person and slurred speech. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Brown and he performed poorly on all tests given. Brown was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Probation violation: Michael L. Arnold, 45, Allen Chapel Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Officer Lindsey Laughter arrested Arnold at Newport Medical Center.
Probation violation: Chris Smith, 42, White Oak, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Capt. Matthew Elliott served Smith the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Derrick Price, 38, Angela Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Captain Matthew Elliott arrested Price without incident and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.Stuart arrest: Jason Stuart, 40, North Cecil Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Aug. 27. Patrolman Joshyua Shults cited Stuart without incident.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
