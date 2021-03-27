Vandalism: Deputy Zach Magouirk was dispatched to Highway 25E to meet with an individual whose car had been vandalized. Magouirk made contact with Brier Smart and Kevin Fowler who stated they took Smart’s brother to meet his girlfriend at the boat ramp. Shortly after they arrived, Jason Williams, 508 Paint Brush Way, Newport, came to the scene, according to the report. Smart stated that Williams exited his vehicle, ran up to the driver’s side of the vehicle, and stabbed the driver’s side tire. Fowler, who was the driver of the vehicle, said that when he realized what was happening he attempted to drive away at which time Williams hit the rear windshield with an unknown object causing it to shatter. Photos of the damage were taken, and charges were filed against Williams for Vandalism over $500.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 160 and Highway 321 for a motor vehicle accident. Deputy Dylan Norton observed EMS workers dressing a wound on Anita Brown, 4372 Boogertown Road, Sevierville. Norton spoke with Israel Coakley who said he was traveling south on Highway 321 when Brown ran and stop sign and pulled out in front of him. Coakley struck Brown’s vehicle in the driver’s side rear. Norton then spoke with Brown who had an odor of alcohol coming from her person. Brown admitted to drinking approximately one hour before driving. A field sobriety test was not conducted due to medical injuries, and Brown was transported to the hospital. Warrants were filed against her for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Exercise Due Care and Financial Responsibility.
Assault: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to 107 Old Highway 411 at the Dollar General Store in reference to a male subject that was being combative with employees. Deputy Butler met with two individuals that were physically restraining a male. Butler detained the suspect identified as Brian Daniel White, 33, 1240 Mayberry Way, Newport. Butler spoke with the store manager who said White went through the self checkout, but did not pay for two packs of BIC White Out. White attempted to leave the store but was stopped by the manager. White pushed the manager to the ground before another employee and a vendor detained him outside the building. White was taken to the County Jail where he was charged with Assault and Theft of Property Under $500.
Resisting Arrest: Deputy Jamison Pickens was advised by dispatch that the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office called and asked the CCSO to pick up Patricia Autry on an active warrant. Pickens arrived at the suspects address and approached the door. A female came outside and identified herself as Patricia Autry. Pickens advised why he was at the residence, which caused Autry to run into the home and shut and lock the screen door. Deputy Pickens gave multiple commands for Autry to open the door before he forced his way into the home. As he attempted to handcuff Autry, Pickens stated she began to “passively resist” by locking her arms. Autry was placed into the patrol car for transport. She was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest.
Aggravated Assault: Deputies were dispatched to 176 Rebel Road in reference to possible gunshots. Deputy Jamison Pickens spoke with Julie and David Hill who stated their son was fighting with someone outside their home. As they went outside they heard a gunshot, which caused the fight to break up and individuals to leave the scene. They stated that James Robert Raines, 50, Newport, came into their yard and began to scream saying he was going to shoot their son. The couple said that Raines pulled a handgun and pointed it at them. Raines fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. Pickens spoke with Raines’ wife who gave a conflicting story. A warrant was obtained for Raines arrest on the charge of Aggravated Assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
