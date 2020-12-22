Aggravated assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Denton Road concerning a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Dec. 19. Upon arrival, Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Randy Jones, and Katie Moore, 33, who said her boyfriend, Kendall Grooms, 31, allegedly assaulted her following an argument. Jones, who was a witness, told deputies the same story. Grooms was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Assault: Deputies were dispatched to 466 Rock City Road in reference to a female subject assaulting people at the residence on Sunday, Dec. 20. Sgt. Heath Willis spoke with James Roberts, Jr., 30, who said Kimberly Strickland, 29, assaulted him because he wouldn’t drive her and another male subject “somewhere”. Deputies observed wounds consistent with Roberts’ story. Strickland was placed under arrest and charged with assault.
Warrant served: Christopher Saylor, 42, Dykes Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for assault on Friday, Dec. 18. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Saylor at a residence on Country View Way.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
