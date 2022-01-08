Aggravated Assault: On January 3, police responded to a call from Krystal’s on West Broadway in regard to an unruly customer. Police spoke to a manager, who stated that the male subject had “balled his fist up toward her while cussing her at the counter and then put his finger in her face,” according to Patrolman Jordan Douglas’ report. Police spoke to the subject, who was identified as Chad Launer, age 51. According to Douglas’ report, Launer had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person and his speech was slurred.” Launer actively resisted arrest multiple times, including letting his legs go limp as officers were trying to direct him to the patrol car. Douglas reported that he felt Launer’s hands moving toward his gun holster as he was moving him toward the car. Launer was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Assault for his interaction with the manager, and Aggravated Assault for his attempt to grab Patrolman Douglas’ weapon.
Driving while Suspended: On January 4, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling 61 mph in a 45 mph zone of US 25/70, in a construction zone. The driver was identified as David Black, age 59, who was driving on a suspended license. Black was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Failure to Appear: On January 4, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Chevrolet traveling on Cosby Highway with no muffler and no tag lights. The driver, Gary Haney, age 50, was found to have an active warrant for Failure to Appear. Haney was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Violation of Probation/Speeding: On January 4, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Nissan traveling 64 mph in a 45 mph zone of US 25/70. The driver was identified as Travis Hicks, age 33. Hicks was found to have a revoked driver’s license and an active warrant for Violation of Probation out of Sevier County. Hicks was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Escape/Active Warrants: On January 5, Patrolman Jessy Burgess initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle on Morrell Springs Road with no active tag lights. The driver was identified as Ashley Player, age 34, who had an active warrant for Escape out of Cocke County. Police also found Destiny Scheffers, age 20, in the back seat of the car. Scheffers had an active capias out of Cocke County for Failure to Appear. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On January 6, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a vehicle accident near the I-40 Exit 435 eastbound ramp. Bower located the driver about 50 yards away from the wreck, walking north on Cosby Highway. According to Bower’s report, the driver had a strong smell of alcohol on his person. The driver was identified as Glenn Nash, age 54. Nash stated that the road was slick, and that had caused him to crash. Nash was found to be driving on a revoked license and was taken into custody. Nash consented to a breath test, which read a 0.233 BAC.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.