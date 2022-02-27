Shoplifting: On February 18, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call from Tractor Supply regarding a shoplifter. Loss Prevention showed Shelton security footage of a male subject wearing all brown clothing, with long brown hair and a beard entering the store and stealing a 20-inch light bar valued at $129.99. The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a light brown Ford Crown Victoria.
Reckless Driving: On February 18, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that passed a stopped school bus. Shelton made contact with the driver, Jimmy James, age 34, who was driving on a revoked license and had no proof of financial responsibility. James’ vehicle did not have tags affixed to it either. James was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: On February 18, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Mercedes with a non-functioning headlight and taillight. Weber observed the vehicle turn on first its left turn signal, then its right, before swerving out of its lane at the intersection of West Broadway and US 25E. Weber made contact with the driver, William Moore, age 66, who stated that he had been at the Fox and Hound bar and had consumed three beers. Weber had Moore step out of the vehicle, “where upon exiting the vehicle, I observed him to have a difficult time holding his balance,” Weber reported. Moore performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. Moore was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism: On February 19, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a call from Christy Evans regarding damage to her vehicle. Evans stated that she had recently purchased her 2010 Honda Accord from Matt Douglas, age 43. Evans stated that, after the purchase, Mr. Douglas “began demanding that she sell it back to him,” according to Ptl. Douglas’ report. Evans alleged that Mr. Douglas threatened to destroy the vehicle if she did not sell it back to him. Evans then stated that she had been at the Backway Inn between 8:30 and 9:45 p.m. and during that time she had seen Mr. Douglas near the vehicle. Evans stated she later found that sugar had been poured into the car’s fuel tank. Ptl. Douglas reported that he observed “a white substance around the gas cap that appeared to be sugar as she claimed.” The damage to the vehicle was valued at $400. No arrests or citations were included in the incident report.
Dog Bite: On February 19, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call from River Ridge Way regarding a woman who had been bitten by a dog. Vera Shelton, the caller, “stated that she was sitting outside with her dog when Samantha Egan’s dog jumped from her residence and attacked her and her dog.” Ptl. Shelton observed several wounds to Ms. Shelton’s legs and she was transported to Newport Medical Center for medical care. Egan’s dog was taken by Animal Control.
Shoplifting: On February 19, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Loss Prevention reported that Shannon Crumbley, age 44, was seen taking a folding knife and two electronic cables out of their packaging and concealing them on his person before purchasing other merchandise. The total value of the items was $17.30. Crumbley was issued a citation in lieu of arrest.
DUI: On February 20, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that was speeding on Sequoyah Drive and had failed to maintain its lane of travel on Cosby Highway. Weber spoke to the driver, Daemeon Ray, age 29. Weber reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and observed an open bottle of Patron liquor near the center console. Ray stated he had consumed two shots of the liquor, which he later corrected to “four to six shots.” Ray performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. Weber reported that Ray also appeared to be under the influence of marijuana.
Speeding/Possession of Schedule II: On February 20, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that was traveling 64 mph in a 40 mph zone of US 321. Wright spoke to the driver, Timothy Bennett, age 56, who was driving on a revoked license. Bennett was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, where he was found to have been concealing a small baggie with 0.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Shoplifting/Drug Charges: On February 21, police were dispatched to Weigel’s on Cosby Highway in regards to an active shoplifter. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Michael McAfee, age 37, who Weber knew had several active warrants. Weber placed McAfee under arrest and recovered $40.85 worth of merchandise from his person. During a search, police also found six grams of marijuana, one gram of suspected heroin, three grams of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe. McAfee was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/Evading Arrest: On February 21, officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Lincoln Avenue at Morrell Springs Road. Sergeant Derek Wright observed a Toyota 4Runner driving away from the crash with smoke coming from its body. Dispatch informed that a vehicle had left the scene of the incident and Wright initiated a traffic stop on the SUV. The driver of the SUV did not stop for police and drove into oncoming traffic over a bridge, forcing a car to drive onto the sidewalk. The vehicle finally stopped after it drove into a ditch on State Route 73. The driver was identified as Devin Williams, age 22. Williams “had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person, was very unsteady on his feet, had glossy bloodshot eyes, and had slow and slurred speech,” according to Wright’s report. An search of the vehicle found a loaded Glock 22 pistol and a Palmetto State Armory PA-15 modified pistol. Williams was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Domestic Assault: On February 21, police were dispatched to Econo Lodge on Smoky Mountain Lane in reference to a possible domestic assault. Police spoke to the victim, who stated that she and her boyfriend Craig Allen Kramer, age 25, had been arguing when Kramer “started punching the walls, attempted to take her phone away, and then tried to ‘choke’ (strangle) her,” according to Patrolman Brandon Cassady’s report. Kramer fled the scene prior to police arrival, and Sergeant Justin Vinson made contact with him at the BP station. Vinson returned Kramer to the scene of the incident, where Kramer stated that nothing physical had occurred. Cassady observed a small scratch mark on Kramer’s face consistent with defensive wounds from the victim, and he observed the victim to be “red in the neck and face area.” Kramer was determined to be the primary aggressor and was taken into custody.
Check Fraud: On February 22, police were dispatched to Cash Express on Cosby Highway in reference to a fraudulent check. The suspect stated that she had received the check in the mail with “instructions for her to essentially do some secret shopping and buy gift cards with the money she cashed,” according to Patrolman Brandon Cassady’s report. The suspect was released and the check was confiscated.
Theft: On February 22, Detective Scott Lamb investigated an incident at HomeTowne Laundry. Scott spoke to the owners, who stated that two female subjects had stolen a laundry cart from the business, loaded it into a white mini van, and left. The owners provided video of the incident to police.
Trespassing: On February 23, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to a residence on Senior Way in reference to an unruly female subject. Suggs made contact with Sherry Solomon, age 44, who had previously been banned from the property. Solomon was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public Intoxication/Drug Charges: On February 24, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a call regarding a woman laying on the sidewalk at Motel 6. Weber made contact with the woman in question, identified as Shannon Jarnigan, age 36. According to Weber’s report, Jarnigan appeared to be under the influence of a Central Nervous System stimulant. Weber placed Jarnigan under arrest, and a search of her person revealed a bag of 2.39 grams of suspected meth and a bag of 0.8 grams of suspected cocaine. Jarnigan was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
General Complaint: On February 24, Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke to a caller regarding an incident at Sunoco on West Broadway. According to the complainant, an unnamed clerk at the station attempted to sell her and her girlfriend vape products despite the complainant telling the clerk that she and her girlfriend were both underage. According to Shults’ report, the caller “stated that the cashier asked her and her girlfriend if they liked boys and propositioned them to be his ‘friend’ in exchange for letting them buy vape products.” The caller requested police to investigate the incident.
Theft: On February 24, police were dispatched to HomeTowne Laundry in reference to stolen clothing. Police spoke to the caller, who stated that she had been in the laundromat with a male subject, age 49 to 50. According to Patrolman Paul Weber’s report, the caller stated that she waited in her vehicle for the laundry to finish and saw the male subject leave the Laundromat in a silver four-door sedan. When she went back inside, her laundry was gone. Police reviewed security footage of the incident and saw the male subject stealing the caller’s clothing, but they were unable to identify the subject.
Shoplifting: On February 24, police were called to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Police were told that a white male subject had entered the store and was seen concealing a Timex watch and a phone charger on his person. The subject had fled the store and dropped the watch in the breezeway when confronted. Police reviewed security footage of the incident and were able to identify Tarel Kevin Gardner, age 40, as the suspect. Warrants were filed for Gardner’s arrest.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
