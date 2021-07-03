DUI: On June 30, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a possible DUI suspect on Heritage Boulevard. Shelton came into contact with the reported vehicle in the parking lot of Burger King, where the driver was found unconscious in his car, blocking traffic through the lot. According to Shelton’s report, the driver, identified as Dustin James, age 24, was sweating profusely and had slurred speech and dilated pupils. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, James was placed under arrest.
DUI: On June 30, around 6:30 p.m. police were dispatched to Tractor Supply Co. on Western Plaza Drive in response to a man who had been unconscious in a car for 20 minutes. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to the man, who was identified as Roy Shults, age 52. Shults admitted to having consumed alcohol that morning, but could not tell Weber what time it was currently. Shults performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. He later admitted to consuming two pints of vodka.
Disorderly Conduct: On June 29, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding a woman who was exposing herself to pedestrians in the parking lot of PriceLess Foods on West Broadway. According to Shelton’s report, the woman, who was identified as Tonya Weathers, age 48, denied having exposed herself and began yelling and cussing at Shelton and others nearby. Weathers was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and transported to the County Jail.
DUI: On July 1, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter witnessed a black Nissan sitting at a green light for about 10 seconds before veering into the turn lane and then back into its original lane. Laughter initiated a traffic stop for the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Traci Wittrien, age 33. According to Laughter’s report, Wittrien was speaking very quickly and making fidgety movements consistent with narcotic use. Wittrien stated that she uses phentermine, which is a weight loss drug that affects the central nervous system. Patrolman Joshyua Shults administered a field sobriety test and determined that Wittrien was under the influence and placed her under arrest. Wittrien then surrendered a small baggie containing 0.39 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Wittrien’s 13-year-old sister was also in the car and was released into the custody of Wittrien’s boyfriend.
Driving Without License: On July 1, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a Ford Fusion that failed to turn off its brights and failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver did not pull over and drove to a residence on Highway 73. The driver, a 14-year-old girl, stated that she did not stop because she did not have permission to use the car. The driver was cited into juvenile court for Failure to Maintain Lane, Evading Arrest, and Driving Without a License. A passenger in the car, a 12-year-old girl, was also cited for Violation of Child Curfew.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.