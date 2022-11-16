Domestic assault/probation violation: Deputies were called on Nov. 9 to 129 Penland Drive for a possible domestic disturbance. A female could be heard screaming at someone inside a camper van located on the property. After being told twice to exit the camper, both parties exited. The male was noted to have blood on the right side of his face along with a long laceration, blood on his hands and marks on his chest and neck area. The female was detained due to her erratic behavior. The male, Dairl McCarty, stated the female, Brooke Amber Hall, became irate and started yelling at him and he asked her several times to leave. McCarty said Hall bit his finger as he attempted to push away from her and at some point she used something small, possibly a screwdriver, to cut him on the right side of his face. Hall stated McCarty smacked her in the face and head, but had no visible marks to prove her claim. It was discovered both parties had outstanding warrants. McCarty refused medical attention and was placed under arrest for an outstanding capias warrant. Hall was placed under arrest for her outstanding violation of probation warrant and aggravated domestic assault.

Warrant: On Nov. 9 deputies responded to 891 Fairview Way in reference to a possible theft and domestic. The caller, Everette Moore, came out and stated he did not need a report and everything was fine. The other male was asked his name and stated he did not need to provide his name because no crime was committed. He finally said he was going to get his ID. Moore advised the other male was nephew, Adam Ball. It was found Ball had an outstanding capias warrant out of Sevier County and he was taken into custody.

