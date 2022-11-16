Domestic assault/probation violation: Deputies were called on Nov. 9 to 129 Penland Drive for a possible domestic disturbance. A female could be heard screaming at someone inside a camper van located on the property. After being told twice to exit the camper, both parties exited. The male was noted to have blood on the right side of his face along with a long laceration, blood on his hands and marks on his chest and neck area. The female was detained due to her erratic behavior. The male, Dairl McCarty, stated the female, Brooke Amber Hall, became irate and started yelling at him and he asked her several times to leave. McCarty said Hall bit his finger as he attempted to push away from her and at some point she used something small, possibly a screwdriver, to cut him on the right side of his face. Hall stated McCarty smacked her in the face and head, but had no visible marks to prove her claim. It was discovered both parties had outstanding warrants. McCarty refused medical attention and was placed under arrest for an outstanding capias warrant. Hall was placed under arrest for her outstanding violation of probation warrant and aggravated domestic assault.
Warrant: On Nov. 9 deputies responded to 891 Fairview Way in reference to a possible theft and domestic. The caller, Everette Moore, came out and stated he did not need a report and everything was fine. The other male was asked his name and stated he did not need to provide his name because no crime was committed. He finally said he was going to get his ID. Moore advised the other male was nephew, Adam Ball. It was found Ball had an outstanding capias warrant out of Sevier County and he was taken into custody.
Probation violation: Deputies attempted to serve warrants on Mark Evans at 660 Caney Creek Road. Evans was located in his yard, armed with a BB gun air pistol. Evans was taken into custody without incident.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched on Nov. 11 to 681 Hale Road for a possible domestic. Wade Phillips stated he and his wife, Teresa Phillips, began arguing over another man speaking with his wife, along with medication issues. Wade then grabbed a case iron span and slammed it against the stove, causing the glass top to break. He stated after several minutes he did agree to leave if needed. Teresa confirmed the same events and stated this happens often and she was afraid of him and what he may do in the future. She stated after he struck the stove with the pan she was afraid she was next. Wade was placed under due to Teresa being in fear of bodily harm and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Misuse of 911: A deputy responded to 4014 Lindsey Gap Road on Nov. 11 after dispatch received a call from Tonya Forrester stating people were at the residence who were not supposed to be there and they shot drugs mixed with hot tamales into her father’s butt. While en route to the address, she called back on 911 and the father could be heard in the background telling her no one else was at the residence. Upon arrival, the father said there were no other people at the residence and declined being examined by EMS. The father said Tonya has a history of drug use and appeared to be having a “mental episode.” Dispatch confirmed she had called 911 earlier in the morning and officers had advised her of misuse on 911. She was taken into custody for misuse of 911 and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Drug/narcotics violation: A deputy was dispatched on Nov. 12 to a white car at the end of the driveway on Momma’s Way. A white Honda was found sitting in the roadway on Pappy’s Way. Contact with the lone occupant of the vehicle, Terry Kirkpatrick, was made. He stated the car had broken down and he was waiting for his friend to tow it. Kirkpatrick was checked for warrants and was confirmed to have an active warrant out of Cocke County. A box with a white substance, suspected to be methamphetamine — approximately 7 grams — was found along with two broken pipes and a red straw. When asked about the substance, Kirkpatrick stated “I do dope” and admitted the substance was methamphetamine. He was transported to Cocke County Jail and his vehicle was towed.
Assault: A deputy responded Nov. 11 to 404 Trail Hollow Road in regard to a broken window on a car. Contact was made with Devin Smith, who had just picked up his wife, Denise Smith, from Hartford Citgo, where there was another call in regard to an assault. Devin stated he was bringing Denise and the kids home when they were arguing over missing money and once they reached home he told her to get out and as she was getting out he also told her he wanted his coat and reached for it while it was still on Denise. Devin stated as he was leaving Denise threw a rock, breaking the car window. Denise stated as Devin was driving them home, he brake checked them and told them to get out. Denise told Devin they were going to take them home at which time he did. When they arrived, he grabbed for the coat and some of her hair at the same time. As he was leaving she threw a rock, breaking the car window. Denise stated if he would stay somewhere else for the night, it was OK. Devin stated he would leave and both parties were advised how to get an order of protection if they felt it was needed.
