Drug Charges: On June 7, Patrolman Alex Reese initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that was registered to a driver with a revoked license. The driver was confirmed to be the owner of the car, Karen Stewart, age 53. During a search of the vehicle, police found a black bag containing a glass pipe, approximately nine grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately four grams of suspected heroin. Stewart was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On June 7, Patrolman Alex Reese initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane of travel. Reese spoke to the driver, who was identified as Stephen Glenn, age 52. Reese reported a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” coming from Glenn, as well as slurred speech and droopy eyelids. Glenn stated that he had consumed “three or four 24-ounce beers” in Greeneville, according to Reese’s report. Glenn performed poorly on modified sobriety tests and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On June 8, Patrolman Justin Shelton noticed a man stumbling near a brown sedan in the parking lot near Green Pastures Ministry. Shelton spoke to the man, who was identified as Joshua Tucker, age 29. According to Shelton’s report, “Tucker had trouble standing, smelled of an alcoholic beverage and had slurred speech.” Shelton also spoke to Britney Franconeri, age 30, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the sedan. Shelton reported that Franconeri also smelled strongly of alcohol. Franconeri stated she had consumed “a couple drinks earlier,” according to Shelton’s report. Franconeri performed poorly on field sobriety tests and police found an open container of vodka in her purse. Both Tucker and Franconeri were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism: On June 8, police responded to a Newport Housing Authority property in regards to an act of vandalism. The complainant told police that someone had taken a large slab of concrete and had thrown it through their window. Captain Matthew Elliot reported seeing the slab of concrete in the middle of the living room floor and the broken windows. The estimated damage was $1,000.
Assault: On June 8, Officer Brandon Casssady responded to an assault call from a residence. The victim stated that her ex-boyfriend, Philip Jenkins, age 32, had come into her apartment and assaulted her. The victim stated that Jenkins appeared to be high on methamphetamine and that he had accused her of talking to other men before striking her and attempting to strangle her. She stated that Jenkins fled the scene prior to police arrival. Warrants were issued for Jenkins’ arrest.
Burglary: On June 8, police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a breaking-and-entering incident. The caller alleged that the break-in occurred early that morning, and they stated that they were missing a three-month supply of thyroid medication, several pieces of jewelry and a Nintendo DS. The total loss was valued at $1,030. The caller stated she had received texts from an 865 area code phone number that she didn’t recognize. The messenger told her they had a specific individual had been dropped off at her residence around 5:30 a.m. that day.
DUI: On June 9, Patrolman Justin Shelton made contact with the driver of a white sedan that was parked at Sparkle Wash. Holly Stuart, age 41, was unconscious when Shelton made contact with her. Shelton reported that when she awoke she stated “I stopped talking,” and he noted that she had trouble keeping her eyes open and her speech was slurred. Stuart performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. On June 10, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a call from Appalachian Way where he once again came into contact with Stuart. Weber reported that Stuart appeared to be under the influence of heroin. Stuart performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
DUI/Drug Charges: On June 9, Officer Brandon Cassady approached a vehicle in the Backway Inn parking lot with its turn signal on, its windows fogged and its windshield wipers on. Cassady spoke to Dustin Rankins, age 33, who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Cassady reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and Rankins admitted that he had been drinking alcohol. Cassady observed a loaded handgun in the passenger seat and a search of the vehicle revealed 7.8 grams of suspected marijuana and 133 10mg Hydrocodone pills. Rankins was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
