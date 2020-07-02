Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Highway 340 concerning an intoxicated female subject on Sunday, June 28. Deputy Brock Hannah came in contact with Crystal Payne, 37, Asheville, who said she was camping with friends in Greene County when she decided to go for a walk. According to the report, Payne had an odor of alcohol about her person and was unsteady on her feet. For her safety, she was taken into custody. Payne was charged with public intoxication.
Warrants served: Jeffery R. Smith, 32, Boomer Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Tuesday, June 30. Deputy Zach Magouirk arrested Smith following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
