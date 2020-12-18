Smith arrest: Christopher Smith, 42, White Oak Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Sgt. Will Garber arrested Smith following a traffic stop without incident.
Grooms arrest: Officers were dispatched to Newport Manor Apartments in reference to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter spoke with witnesses who advised that Billy J. Grooms, 22, Lindsey Gap Road, caused a disturbance on the property. Ptl. Laughter also learned that Grooms was not allowed to be on the property. Officers located Grooms inside an apartment lying on a coffee table covered in vomit. According to the report, Grooms admitted to causing a disturbance and officers learned he had active warrants for his arrest. Grooms was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and violation of probation (four counts).
Warrant served: Willie Fox, 45, Jimtown Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Dec. 14. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Fox following a traffic stop without incident.
Juvenile cited: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Upper Broad Street, concerning an unruly juvenile subject on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Upon arrival, Sgt. Will Garber spoke with Haylee Williams, 23, who said the 14-year-old juvenile allegedly shoved her following an argument. The juvenile was cited for assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
