Warrants served: Deey A. Case, 38, Hot Springs, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear on Saturday, June 20. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Case at a residence on English Street.
Nance arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to an active shoplifter on Sunday, June 21. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with employees, who said Katrina M. Nance, 40, Bluff City, attempted to return bedsheets that she did not pay for. According to the report, when employees advised she needed to provide a receipt, Nance reportedly walked out of the store with the bedsheets. She was detained and cited for theft. The estimated theft totaled $89.
Theft: Joe Sutton, 64, Etowah Street, filed a theft report at the Newport Police Department on Friday, June 19. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Sutton, who said approximately two weeks ago, someone reportedly stole his son’s golf clubs from their basement. The estimated loss was $3,100.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.