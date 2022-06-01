Theft of Medication: On May 28, police spoke to a caller regarding medication that had been stolen from a vehicle. The caller stated that they had refilled a prescription for Oxycodone on May 25 at Broadway and Main Pharmacy. The caller had taken three of the 90 pills before placing the bottle into the passenger side door of the vehicle. The caller stated that they returned to the vehicle on May 28 and the medication was missing.
Domestic Assault: On May 30, officers were dispatched to a building on Cosby Highway in reference to an assault. Police spoke to James Turner, who stated that his son Jonathan Turner, age 42, had assaulted his daughter, age 38, and fled the scene. The victim stated that she had awoken to her father and her brother arguing in the hotel room that the three were sharing. When the victim’s father, James, walked away, the victim stated that she yelled at her brother, Jonathan, for arguing with him. The victim stated that Jonathan then “grabbed her shirt, drug her off the bed, and held her down with his foot on her head while continuing to yell at her,” according to Patrolman Chris Silvers’ report. Sergeant William Garber located Jonathan Turner and placed him under arrest.
Evading Arrest: On May 30, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling on Nutmeg Street without a muffler. The driver began to flee, making a U-turn on Rock City Road. Shelton pursued the vehicle to Industrial Road, and eventually the car broke down near Bible’s Machine Shop. Shelton made contact with the driver, who was identified as James Ball, age 43. Ball told Shelton that he had fled due to outstanding warrants. Shelton confirmed an active warrant and a capias out of Cocke County. Ball’s license had been revoked for DUI, and he was placed under arrest.
Resisting Halt: On May 30, police were dispatched to Sparkle Wash on Cosby Highway in reference to a fight. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke to Kerry Strickland, who stated that people involved in the fight were currently in the wooded area near the Newport Presbyterian Church parking lot. Cassady made contact with the group and found a man who was suffering from a drug overdose. While Cassady was administering Narcan to the man, Amy Cook, age 40, fled the scene despite direct instructions to stay. Police found Cook near 4 Star Auto, where she was taken into custody for an active capias out of Cocke County General Sessions Court.
Drug Charges/Driving While Revoked: On May 30, police were dispatched to Newport Medical Center regarding a disturbance in the parking lot. Captain Matthew Elliot spoke to Daryl Caldwell, age 58, who was found to be the source of the disturbance. Caldwell was found to have an active warrant for Failure to Appear, and during his arrest police found a glass narcotics pipe in his front pocket. Caldwell’s driver, who was identified as Ricky Haney, age 53, was found to have been driving on a revoked license.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.