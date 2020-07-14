Juvenile cited: A Newport juvenile was cited for domestic assault (two counts) following an incident that occurred on Thursday, July 9. Patrolman Brandon Cassady was dispatched to the 200 block of Smithwood Drive, concerning an unruly juvenile. Ptl. Cassady came in contact with Roberta Paxton, 61, who said her 11-year-old grandson allegedly pushed and slapped her. According to the report, the juvenile also made threats to burn down the residence. The juvenile was cited into Cocke County Juvenile Court.
Warrant served: Amy N. Allison, 43, White Oak Avenue, was served with active outstanding warrants for manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license on Friday, July 10. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Allison at Home Towne Laundry without incident.
Crum arrest: Samuel Crum, 29, Old Knoxville Highway, was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a dispute on Thursday, July 9. Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to an incident that occurred at a residence on Rice Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Crum and Erica Johnson, 30, who were arguing over money that Crum owed to Johnson. According to the report, Patrolman Jessy Burgess told Crum several times to “watch his mouth” and to stop cursing at Johnson. When both parties were advised to leave, Crum reportedly called Johnson a name. He was then placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.
Crowder arrest: Officers were dispatched to Tractor Supply after a female reportedly struck a gate with her vehicle on Friday, July 10. Patrolman Shane Bower came in contact with the female in question identified as Angela K. Crowder, 44, Upperbroad Street, who had slurred speech, was sweating profusely and had “pinpoint” pupils. Witnesses advised that Crowder had been sitting in her vehicle for approximately three hours before she struck a gate at Tractor Supply. According to the report, Crowder admitted she took a Hydrocodone pill the day before but denied taking any medication prior. Officers obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle where they found a container with Oxycodone inside. Officers attempted to administer a field sobriety test to Crowder, but she refused to participate. Crowder was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule II and violation of implied consent.
Warrants served: Willie R. Fox, 45, Bowman Drive was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation, theft and vandalism on Friday, July 10. Fox was being sought after he reportedly entered Quick Stop gas station on July 5 and drank two cups of soda without paying for them. Fox then placed the used cup back in the cup dispenser. Employees advised they disposed of all of the cups. Capt. Matthew Elliott arrested Fox at his residence without incident.
Webster arrest: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bicentennial Way, concerning a domestic dispute on Saturday, July 11. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with Jordan T. Webster, 30, and his wife, who said they were arguing due to Webster’s drinking. Officers noted Webster had an odor of alcohol about his person. Both parties agreed to calm down. According to the report, officers were dispatched to the residence again later that night due to Webster setting property on fire in the yard. Ptl. Weber said he observed Webster standing next to the fire with music “blaring” from his parked vehicle. Ptl. Weber reported Webster was still under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He was then placed under arrest and charged with arson, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Warrants served: Ashley Duncan, 28, Heritage Boulevard, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear on Sunday, July 12. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Duncan at Motel 6 without incident.
Warrant served: Brandon Duncan, 29, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, July 12. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Duncan at Motel 6 without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
