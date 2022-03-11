Unruly Juvenile: On March 5, police responded to an area near Newport City Park in reference to an unruly juvenile subject. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke to the 17-year-old female subject, who had run away from her mother and was claiming to be suicidal, stating she was depressed. Douglas took the juvenile into custody and transported her to the hospital for evaluation. While the subject was being evaluated, she admitted that she “had only claimed to be suicidal out of anger towards her parents,” according to Douglas’ report. The subject’s father showed police a scar from where the juvenile had bitten him. The juvenile was cited into court and was left in the care of medical staff.
Public Intoxication: On March 6, police were dispatched to Terrace Way in response to an unwanted visitor at an apartment. Patrolman Joshyua Shults made contact with James Acord, age 64, who was asked to leave the area and return to his own residence. As Acord was returning to his residence, Shults reported that Acord “about fell off the sidewalk, and I had to catch him to keep him from getting injured.” Shults reported that Acord was unsteady on his feet and smelled strongly of alcohol. Shults determined that Acord was a danger to himself and placed him under arrest.
Public Intoxication: On March 6, Patrolman Jordan Douglas was dispatched to an area near Mulberry Street in reference to an intoxicated male. Douglas spoke to Michael Reid, age 42, who he reported as “very unsteady on his feet.” Douglas reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person. Reid was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Hit-and-Run: On March 6, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and Cosby Highway in reference to a vehicle crash. Patrolman Chris Silvers spoke to the victim, who stated that a small red pickup truck had rear-ended her and drove away. The driver was described as being an older white male with a beard. The victim also gave the first three characters of the license plate number. Police were able to identify the vehicle based on the information and confirmed an associated address in White Pine. Silvers made contact with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and was told that the same vehicle had been involved in a single car crash in Jefferson County and the driver had been apprehended after fleeing on foot. The driver was identified as Samuel Williams, age 59. Silvers issued warrants for the incident on Cosby Highway.
Domestic Assault: On March 6, officers were dispatched to a residence near Clifton Heights Road in reference to a domestic assault. Sergeant William Garber spoke to the victim who stated that Bobby Pope, age 40, “was very intoxicated and became very angry with her,” according to Garber’s report. The victim alleged that Pope grabbed her by the shirt and threw her to the ground, then bit her nose before fleeing the scene. Pope allegedly told the victim he would kill her if she called the police. Police were unable to detain Pope, but warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Assault: On March 7, Patrolman Eli Suggs was waved down concerning a fight at Huddle House on US-25W. Suggs entered the restaurant and broke up a fight between two female subjects. The subjects were identified as Alicia McDonough, age 33, and Destiny Gregg, 23. Security footage revealed that McDonough was the primary aggressor, as she shoved Gregg in the TimeOut store adjacent to the Huddle House. McDonough was issued a citation for the assault.
DUI: On March 7, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a vehicle crash on Cosby Highway near Western Auto. Shelton spoke to Russell Moore, age 57, who had rear-ended the car in front of him at a red light. According to Shelton’s report, Moore’s speech was slurred and he had trouble keeping his balance. Moore performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI.
Possession of Schedule II/III: On March 7, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that ran a stop sign at Woodlawn and Mineral Street. Shelton made contact with the driver, who was identified as Donald McCoy, age 55. McCoy was found to have an active warrant out of Hamblen County for Domestic Assault. McCoy’s passenger was identified as Scarlett Short, age 36. Short gave police permission to search her and her bags, during which police found 1.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as several scales. Both parties were placed under arrest. During booking at the jail, officers found 6 grams of a crystal-like substance, a suboxone strip and a bag containing 41 suspected Oxycodone pills on Short’s person.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
