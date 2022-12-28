From Dec. 19 to Dec. 23
Ronald L. Frazier to Travis Arwood and wife, Michelle Arwood, 2nd District, $34,000.
Dykeman C. Stokely, et al, and James R. Stokely III, Anne C. Stokely, and Anthony J. Stokely to Paul Ballard, 4th District, $12,500.
Craig A. Chrisman, et al, and Penny D. Chrisman to Restoration House Ministries, 4th District, $235,000.
Arter Ball to J. Calvin Franklin, 5th District, $150,000.
Brad Haney and wife, Jessica Kennedy to Ella Sue Steiner, 5th District, $300,000.
Theodore J. Soeder, Trustee, et al, and Janice M. Soeder, Revocable Trust to Jack D. Collins and wife, Janet D. Collins, 6th District, $13,000.
Bernard Victor Hofmann, Co Trustee, et al, and Barbara Jean Hofmann, Co Trustee, Bernard Hofmann, Revocable Trust, and Barbara Hofmann, Revocable Trust to Robrt Whitten and wife, Sarah Whitten, 9th District, $12,500.
Bill Parker and wife, Anna Beth Parker to J. Calvin Franklin, 5th District, $70,000.
Michael Jon Holycross, Successor Trust, and Jenell Holycross Trust, dated April 30 2, to Diana Oliver, 6th District, $290,000.
Sherry M. Jarnagin to Layman Brothers Partnership, 5th District, $96,000.
Claude N. Smelcer, et al, and Claude Smelcer to Jason Randolph Smith, 2nd District, $60,500.
Freddy I. Reece to Robby Reece, et al, and Benjamin Reed and Melissa Proffitt, 1st District, $29,700.
Ronald Pittman Beard, et al, and Kitty Lynn Beard and Ronald P. Beard to Willie Ray Stokely, et al, and Danny D. Zigelnik, 1st District, $1,090,000.
Jon S. McInnis, et al, and Theresa A. McInnis and Theresa McInnis to Murray Garton and wife, Cheryl Garton, 5th District, $370,000.
Rubin Lublin TN PLLC to Adam Impellizzieri, 6th District, $106,262.
Rachel Valentine and husband, Cody Valentine to Steven L. Schoenbein and wife, Christie L. Schoenbein, 9th District, $126,000.
Thomas Lewis, et al, and Donnie Mooneyham to Russell A. Blazer and wife, Sarah Beth Blazer, 4th District, $5,000.
Thomas Lewis, et al, and Donnie Mooneyham and Lydia Frances Ellenburg to Russell A. Blazer and wife, Sarah Beth Blazer, 4th District, $6,000.
Gary L. Wilson to Warren Hurst and wife, Marie Hurst, 5th District, $365,000.
Newport American Legion Post No 411, et al, and Newport Post 41, American Legion, Department of Tennessee, David Mills, and Maureen Murphy to Westcare Inc., 6th District, $300,000.
Randy Allen, et al, and Anne Woody Owenby to Sherman Hudson, 6th District, $94,600.
Wilfredo E. Pino, Trustee, et al, and Marlene Pena, Trustee, Wilfredo Pino, Revocable Trust, and Marlene Penn, Revocable Trust to Kim Zocco, et al, and Justin R. Levine and Tayler L. Levine, 5th District, $50,000.
Kennith Wesson and wife, Judy Wesson to William Paul Southwell and wife, Cathleen Elizabeth Southwell, 7th District, $85,000.
Carolyn Sherman to FAS Properties LLC, 5th District, $120,000.
Chad Richard Huskey, et al, and David Lee Carr to Jeffrey A. Harper and wife, Marianne S. Harper, 5th District, $499,000.
Guy E. Finlan, III, Trustee, et al, and Guy E. Finlan, Finlan Trust, and Renee E. Finlan, Finlan Trust, to David Anderson, 5th District, $25,000.
Landin Robinette Jr. and wife, Michelle Robinette to Teona D. England, et al, and Brian W. Daugherty, 5th District, $52,900.
Brian K. Williams and wife, Angela F. Williams, to Brandon Cassata, 4th District, $175,000.
Deana H. Williams to Hayli G. Carr and husband, Logan J. Mathis, 5th District, $210,000.
