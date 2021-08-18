Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Joshua Boyce observed a silver Nissan sitting at a stop sign on Buda Road. The license plate came back not on file, according to the report. The expiration sticker on the tag also showed to have expired in October of 2019. Boyce conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Samantha Norton. Norton was shown to have an ID only and showed to have an active Violation of Probation warrant out of Cocke County. Boyce reported that Norton had a small bag of Marijuana on her person. During the search of the vehicle, Boyce found a folded up piece of paper inside of Norton’s wallet containing a loose white powder inside. The suspected Cocaine weighed 2.1 grams. Norton was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputies responded to the area of Cocke County Line Road in reference to a suspicious black truck pulling a camper. Deputy Joshua Boyce arrived on scene and observed a male working under the camper. The male was identified as Adam Burkhart. Burkhart showed to have multiple warrants out of Knox County and was taken into custody. Two females identified as Lindsey Johnson and Cynthia Wallace were found in Burkhart’s truck. During the search of the vehicle deputies located a small bag of suspected crack cocaine, a scale with white residue on it and multiple keys and an ignition pick set. Burkhart stated that the keys and the pick set were his, but did not know anything about the crack cocaine. The report states that the bag containing the cocaine also held mail that belonged to Wallace. Johnson told Boyce that she did not have her ID on her and gave him the name of Lindsey Burkhart, which was not her legal name. Johnson was taken into custody for Criminal Impersonation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Burkhart was charged with Possession of Schedule II and Possession of Burglary Tools.
Fraudulent Use of Credit Card: On August 16, Deputy Randy Forbes received a call from dispatch in regards to a stolen credit card. Forbes contacted Barry Bowlus, who stated someone stole his Direct Express MasterCard number and used it to purchase unknown items through Apple Pay. Bowlus said he believed the information was acquired while shopping at a market in Del Rio. Bowlus went on to say he frequents the market and used his credit card there on multiple occasions. Bowlus provided Forbes with the name of a potential suspect. Bowlus contacted his bank and reported his card information had been stolen.
Vandalism Over $500: On Monday, August 16, Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to the courthouse for a walk-in report. Brooks spoke with Walter Holt, who said sometime that morning his 1969 Pontiac Tempest was damaged after an employee of the Cocke County Highway Department struck the vehicle while mowing. Holt provided video of the incident showing an employee mowing on Clearwood Way. The video showed the tractor strike Holt’s vehicle with a mower attachment and continue driving. Holt also provided a picture of the vehicle showing the damage. The damage was estimated at more than $500.
Probation Violation: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to 429 Vincent Field Way in regards to a possible domestic disturbance. He was met by a family member of David Carol Loyd, who stated he was using drugs in her home. Forbes contacted the Cocke County Jail who advised Loyd had a Probation Violation out of Cocke County General Sessions Court and an Escape warrant for his arrest. Forbes and Lieutenant Wes Keys arrested Loyd at the scene. Loyd was transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
