Jones arrest: Michelle L. Jones, 36, Murray Branch Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for leaving the scene of an accident and vandalism over $500 on Friday, June 5. Jones was wanted after she reportedly vandalized a tree and a mailbox that belonged to her ex-boyfriend at his Sunlight Road residence. Jones was arrested at her residence without incident.
Failure to appear: Kara D. Lundy, 25, Overlook Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, June 5. Deputy Blake Cupp served Lundy the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to Bootleggers Distillery concerning an intoxicated male subject on Friday, June 5. Deputy Zach Magouirk made contact with Charles David Beatty, 56, Townsend, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. A witness informed officers that Beatty allegedly became aggressive when he found out he could not afford one of the products. Beatty was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Fortney arrest: Deputies were dispatched to Wilton Springs Hardware Store in reference to a domestic disturbance on Saturday, June 6. Deputy Zach Magourik came in contact with Macey Fortney, 32, O’Neil Road, who said her husband, Gene Munyan, 48, allegedly assaulted her. Deputies advised Fortney to wait at Lane’s Market while deputies spoke with Munyan at his residence. According to the report, Munyan reported that he had not had any physical contact with Fortney and provided proof via text messages. During the investigation, Fortney arrived at the residence screaming, “get off my property” towards Sgt. Heath Willis and Deputy Magourik. Fortney refused to comply with verbal commands and was placed under arrest. While escorting Fortney to Deputy Magourik’s patrol car, Fortney resisted arrest and attempted to pull away from deputies. Fortney was charged with disorderly conduct and resist, stop, frisk, halt, arrest of search.
Child support: Lloyd J. Mantooth, 39, White Pine, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Sunday, June 7. Sgt. Heath Willis arrested Mantooth without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
