Shoplifting: On November 27, police received a call from Walmart regarding a theft. Walmart Loss Prevention stated to police that two males had attempted to leave the store with over $1,300 in stolen goods. The suspects were stopped at the door as they tried to leave, and they stated that their receipt was in their car. The suspects then left the store without the items. Police were able to make contact with the suspects and identified them as Bruce Sparks, age 20, and Tye Jolly, age 18. Both individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Active Warrants: On November 26, police observed Bradley Grooms, age 32, on Morrell Springs Road. Grooms had several active warrants out of Cocke County for Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Kidnapping. Grooms entered a residence on Morrell Springs Road and entered the bathroom. Police were able to take Grooms into custody and transport him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On November 24, police received a shoplifting call from Walmart. Loss Prevention Officer stated to police that a male subject had attempted to leave the store with bagged items that he had not paid for. Workers confronted the subject outside, and the subject threatened them before walking away. Police were able to make contact with the subject, who was identified as William Axley, age 51. According to Patrolman Eli Suggs’ report, Axley made incoherent comments to the police and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Axley was taken into custody and the stolen items were recovered by Walmart employees.
Active Warrants: On November 26, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle without functioning brake lights. Weber found that the driver, who was identified as Christopher Stewart, age 38, had an active warrant for assault out of Cocke County. Weber took Stewart into custody and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On November 24, police received a shoplifting call from Walmart regarding a male and a female subject trying to leave the store with stolen merchandise. The individuals were identified as John Phelps, age 41, and Ashley Born, age 19. Both were taken into custody. Police found a small baggie containing 0.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Phelps’ jacket pocket.
DUI: On November 27, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call coming from Lincoln Avenue regarding an overturned car with the occupants still inside. Laughter made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, who were able to exit safely. Laughter spoke with Brandi Zimmerman, age 36, who was the driver of the vehicle. Zimmerman was unsteady on her feet and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to Laughter’s report. Zimmerman was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex after refusing EMS care. Corrections Officers informed Laughter that Zimmerman had three and a half Diazepam pills on her person and that she had become belligerent and struck one of the corrections officers several times.
Domestic Assault: On November 28, police responded to an assault call from a residence on Blazer Street. Police spoke to the victim, who stated that Robert Barndt, age 43, had grabbed her by the face and throat during an argument. The victim stated that Barndt then threw her on the bed and left the residence. Officers have issued a warrant on Barndt for domestic assault.
DUI: On November 28, police responded to a call regarding a vehicle crash on McSween Springs Road. Patrolman Joshyua Shults made contact with the driver, who was identified as Edward Centers, age 30. Shults observed Centers to have bloodshot, glossy eyes and to be unsteady on his feet. Centers was placed under arrest for suspected DUI and was sent to the Newport Police Department for a breathalyzer test.
Assault: On November 28, police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to an assault. Police spoke to the victim who stated that he and Clara Cupp, age 22, had been arguing over money when Cupp stabbed him in the chest with a key. Brown had a puncture wound on his chest. Cupp was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On November 28, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle without an illuminated license plate. Laughter observed the driver’s eyes to be unreactive to light and called for assistance when the driver stated that he had taken Suboxone. The driver, who was identified as William Chesteen, age 40, stated that he illegally buys and takes Suboxone and had taken some the day prior. Chesteen appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic and central nervous system stimulant. Chesteen was taken into custody and refused to consent to a blood draw. An search of Chesteen’s vehicle revealed several syringe caps.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
