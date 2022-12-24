Domestic assault: Officers responded on Dec. 20 to a report of a domestic assault. Dennis Caruana stated his wife, Eileen Caruana, hit him in the face with a drink and then punched him twice in the face as he was driving. Mr. Caruana said he took the keys out of the ignition and coasted into the parking lot at 405 Cosby Highway and exited the vehicle to call dispatch. His wife then got in the driver’s seat and drove off. His face was observed to be red on the right side. Cocke County Sheriff’s Office advised it was able to take Mrs. Caruana into custody and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Vandalism of property: On Dec. 20 NPD responded to Freeman Street regarding a domestic disturbance. Barry Morrison stated his ex-girlfriend, Linda Koehne, busted the rear window out of his vehicle. He had placed her belongings on the front porch for her to pick up and when he went back he heard the glass break on his vehicle. A third party witness stated she saw Koehne break the glass, reach into the back and get something out of it. A warrant was issued on Dec. 21.
Driving under the influence: Police were dispatched Dec. 20 to the intersection of E. Main and North St. for a hit-and-run. The reporting driver said she felt an impact to the rear of her vehicle. A witness reported the make and model of the other vehicle that did not stop and continued north on North St. toward Parrottsville. The vehicle was found turning on to Ron Circle and was stopped. The driver, Denny Dunn, stated he left the scene because he had been drinking and did not have a license. Field sobriety tests could not be completed as he was unsteady on his feet and swaying back and forth, showing signs of impairment. Two open alcoholic beverages were located inside his vehicle. He refused to submit a breath sample and was transported to Cocke County Jail. A check of his driver’s license status showed it was revoked for DUI on Dec. 2, 2013. He had three DUI convictions in 2001, 2004 and 2013.
Public intoxication: On Dec. 21 NPD had three separate calls on Tony Weathers causing problems at a business. Police were first called to the hospital on a report of her fighting with staff, but she was gone when officers arrived. Police were then dispatched to Citgo on West Broadway and then she was found at Marathon arguing with the clerk. She stated she had taken meth and was not making any sense when she spoke. Weathers was placed under arrest for her safety and the safety of others.
Shoplifting: On Dec. 21 Walgreens reported a shoplifter. A black male was seen in the store putting multiple items in a bag and not pay for them. A name was obtained from the pharmacy, Charles Swaggerty. Items taken were Skin moist BRN pad 4s, Neosporin, First Honey ADHV BND and Compound W one step INV strips. Items were valued at $39.76. A warrant was issued for Swaggerty.
Disorderly conduct: Police were dispatched Dec. 21 to a residence in reference to a disorderly person. The homeowner stated Johnnie Robinson was inside the residence drunk and being belligerent by yelling and screaming. Upon entering the residence Robinson was arguing with his girlfriend. Several attempts were made to give Robinson transportation to an alternative location, but he stated he had no place to go. He continued to yell, scream and argue with police. Robinson was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
