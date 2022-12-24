Domestic assault: Officers responded on Dec. 20 to a report of a domestic assault. Dennis Caruana stated his wife, Eileen Caruana, hit him in the face with a drink and then punched him twice in the face as he was driving. Mr. Caruana said he took the keys out of the ignition and coasted into the parking lot at 405 Cosby Highway and exited the vehicle to call dispatch. His wife then got in the driver’s seat and drove off. His face was observed to be red on the right side. Cocke County Sheriff’s Office advised it was able to take Mrs. Caruana into custody and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Vandalism of property: On Dec. 20 NPD responded to Freeman Street regarding a domestic disturbance. Barry Morrison stated his ex-girlfriend, Linda Koehne, busted the rear window out of his vehicle. He had placed her belongings on the front porch for her to pick up and when he went back he heard the glass break on his vehicle. A third party witness stated she saw Koehne break the glass, reach into the back and get something out of it. A warrant was issued on Dec. 21.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.