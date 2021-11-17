DUI: On November 13, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a reported impaired driver who had fallen unconscious on the interstate. Laughter spoke to the driver, who was identified as Cynthia Clevenger, age 52. Laughter reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and observed an open alcoholic beverage in the center console. Clevenger performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. Clevenger consented to a breath test, on which she registered 0.63 BAC.
Possession of Schedule II: On November 14, just after midnight, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a van that was traveling 20 mph in a 40 mph zone of Cosby Highway. The driver, identified as Anthony Williams, age 51, initially told Weber that he did not have his ID and gave Weber the name of his brother rather than his own. Weber showed Williams a picture of the man whose information he gave, who “looked nothing like Mr. Anthony Williams,” according to Weber’s report. Williams admitted his identity and was found to have an active warrant for Failure to Appear. The passenger gave consent for police to search the car, at which point police found a total of 0.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with several syringes. The passenger confirmed that the items belonged to Williams.
Domestic Assault: On November 14, police responded to a call regarding an ongoing fight at a residence. Police spoke to the homeowner, who stated that Joshua Manos, age 28, and his girlfriend had been in a fight. Police separated the two parties and questioned them individually. Manos stated that the two had been arguing, but that nothing physical had taken place. Manos’ girlfriend also stated that nothing physical had happened, but when police questioned her about her black eye, she admitted that Manos had struck her in the face with a cell phone and that he had blocked the exit when she tried to leave the residence. Manos was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On November 13, police responded to an assault call from Weigel’s on Cosby Highway. Witnesses told police that an argument had started between the victim and Edith Stewart, age 32. The victim stated that she and Stewart were meeting to exchange Stewart’s juvenile son. Stewart reportedly approached the victim and began shouting at her, eventually throwing a drink through the victim’s window. Stewart then struck the victim in the face. Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.