Theft: On March 26, officers were dispatched to Newport Cinema 4 regarding a theft. Upon arrival, Officer Jessy Burgess spoke to Norman Smith, who stated someone had cut the catalytic converter valued at $800 from his 2016 Dodge Ram while Smith was inside. An employee at the theater stated they did not have cameras on the side of the building where the theft occurred.
Breaking and Entering: On March 29, Officer Jessy Burgess spoke to Darin Cocherell and Shelby Amos, who stated someone had broken into their home. According to the report, Cocherell and Amos had been out of town since March 26. The front door of the residence was broken and an HP laptop was missing. Cocherell stated he believes the culprit may have been his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Ranzino, 22, Newport.
Shoplifting: On March 26, Officer Shane Bower responded to a call from Walmart on Cosby Highway in regards to shoplifting. Officer Bower spoke to the Loss Prevention Officer, who stated he observed a male identified as Isaac Finchum, 25, Seabrook Street, Newport, stealing two sound bars, game cameras and other items. According to the report, Finchum has been charged with theft at Walmart four times previously. The total value of the stolen items was $526.04.
Aggressive Animal: On March 28, Officer Justin Shelton responded to a call on West Main Street regarding an aggressive dog. According to the report, Margaret Tummie stated a red-haired dog had attempted to attack her and her dog. The red-haired dog was still in Tummie’s yard and charged at officers and the Animal Control officer. After several attempts to contain the dog, an officer discharged his taser to subdue the dog. The dog was transported to the Cocke County Animal Shelter.
Stalcup Arrest: On March 26, Police were dispatched to Up-Town Rental Apartments in response to a potential drunk female. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Lucie Stalcup, 63, Newport, who matched the description given by the caller. According to the report, Stalcup smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech. Stalcup had been previously arrested on March 24 outside of Food City for being drunk in public. Stalcup was placed under arrest again and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On March 26, Officer Shane Bower responded to a call regarding a potential drunk driver on Interstate 40. Officer Bower saw the vehicle on Cosby Highway and followed it to the Weigel’s parking lot where he initiated a traffic stop. According to the report, the driver, Rosemary Terry, 60, Jacksboro, smelled strongly of alcohol, and there were several empty alcohol containers in the passenger seat. Terry performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.
Jones Arrest: On March 28, officers were conducting a property check at Dollar General on Eastern Plaza Way and observed a white car with blacked out windows parked behind the building. Officer Matthew Elliot made contact with the driver, identified as Kelly Jones, 39, Jessica Way, Newport. According to the report, Jones had an active warrant for failure to comply with child support and a suspended driver’s license. Upon searching the car, officers found pills, suspected methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia. Jones was placed under arrest.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
