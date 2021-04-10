Drug Possession: Deputy Rodney Hazelwood conducted a traffic stop after he observed a vehicle with an expired tag. He made contact with the driver identified as Caitlin Kinser, 806 Elena Lane, Newport, who had a suspended license and lacked proof of insurance. Hazelwood reported there was a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After searching the car, he found 59 suspected Alprazolam pills and a bag of suspected Marijuana. Kinser was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail. She faces charges of Driving While Licenses Suspended, Possession of Schedule VI and Possession of Schedule IV.
DUI: Deputies responded to the call of a hit and run crash at the intersection of Cloud Way and North Highway 321. Robert Maggard stated that a blue Dodge truck crossed the yellow line and crashed into him before it came to a stop against an embankment. Robert Atnip was identified as the driver that caused the crash. Deputies spoke with Atnip who admitted to drinking three beers. He also admitted to taking medication for his back pain. Atnip was unable to complete a field sobriety test because he was “extremely unsteady on his feet, and had slowed reactions.” Atnip was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Financial Responsibility and Failure to Exercise Due Care.
Disorderly Conduct: Deputies responded to 462/464 Lower Bogard Road on the report of a man cursing his neighbors. Terry Szabo told deputies she arrived at here home and found Kenneth McGaha, 4415 Black Mountain Road, Hartford, throwing her clothes out in the yard. Szabo said McGaha does not live at the residence, nor did he have any items belonging to him in her home. According to the report, McGaha was in the process of placing Szabo’s clothes in a fire pit. McGaha continued to argue with the homeowner and deputies before he was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct.
Theft of Property: Deputy Jessica Butler took a walk in report for a trailer that was stolen on April 7. Butler spoke with Gary Williams who said his 2017 lawn mower trailer went missing on Thursday April 1. Williams said he does not go outside much due to medical issues, so he does not know when the trailer was stolen. The item was valued at $699.
Criminal Trespassing: Deputy James Cupp responded to the call of a trespasser at 1268 Old Parrottsville Highway. He spoke with the caller who said he noticed a gold van on his property. The owner reviewed security footage and say the offender, identified as Travis Shults, 33, Newport, walking around the property. The victim stated that nothing was missing, but he signed a warrant for Criminal Trespassing against the subject. Shults was located at a residence on Hillcrest Drive and was taken into custody.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
