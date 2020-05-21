Stewart arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 25E in reference to an impaired driver on Tuesday, May 19. Sgt. Billy Woody located the driver in question, identified as Rodney Stewart, 44, and conducted a traffic stop. At that time, officers made contact with Stewart and noted he had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Stewart and he performed poorly on all tests given. Stewart was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
