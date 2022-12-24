Domestic assault: A deputy responded Dec. 19 to 1870 Whitlock Road regarding a call about a male threatening a female and not letting her leave. Upon arrival, Arda Cordero said her husband, Milton Cordero, was still inside the residence and had a history of drug use and there was meth inside the home as well as a .22 pistol under the pillow in the room he was last in. Adra Cordero said Milton said he was going to “put a bullet in her head.” Arda indicated she feared for her life. She also mentioned Milton struck her earlier in the morning while she was driving and told her she was not allowed to go to work. Arda said he had an order of protection on him in the past and had been arrested before for violating but he “convinced” her to drop it. Milton then exited the home and was hostile to law enforcement. He was determined to be the aggressor while deputies were on scene. He was placed in custody and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Driving under the influence: On Dec. 19 a deputy responded to S. Hwy 32 to assist with a hit and run that had occurred in Sevier County. The driver of the vehicle, Darrell Keith McGhee, had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. As the deputy approached the vehicle he had his cell phone held out with Google Maps displayed and said “I am trying to find this address.” He said he was aware he struck another vehicle in Sevier County. His speech was slurred and he stumbled when exiting the vehicle. He refused to perform field sobriety tests. Located in the vehicle was a “Dab pen” in the driver side floor. Located on the passenger side was an open 24-ounce can of Red’s Apple Ale, which was spilled in the seat. Also, there were two 16-ounce cans of Budlight Seltzer that were opened. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Possession of Schedule I: A vehicle was observed Dec. 20 continuously on the fog line on West Hwy 25/70. A traffic stop was conducted on the ramp of Exit 432 on I-40. The driver said she was sorry that she was not paying attention and talking to her passengers. One passenger, Brittney McCarter, kept trying to cover a small, black box with her hand. She moved her hands and the black box along with an open syringe full of brown liquid substances was observed. She was removed from the vehicle and she stated she had heroin in her jacket. Deputies retrieved two baggies with a substance believed to be heroin weighing approximately .5 grams. She was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
