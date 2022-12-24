Domestic assault: A deputy responded Dec. 19 to 1870 Whitlock Road regarding a call about a male threatening a female and not letting her leave. Upon arrival, Arda Cordero said her husband, Milton Cordero, was still inside the residence and had a history of drug use and there was meth inside the home as well as a .22 pistol under the pillow in the room he was last in. Adra Cordero said Milton said he was going to “put a bullet in her head.” Arda indicated she feared for her life. She also mentioned Milton struck her earlier in the morning while she was driving and told her she was not allowed to go to work. Arda said he had an order of protection on him in the past and had been arrested before for violating but he “convinced” her to drop it. Milton then exited the home and was hostile to law enforcement. He was determined to be the aggressor while deputies were on scene. He was placed in custody and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

Driving under the influence: On Dec. 19 a deputy responded to S. Hwy 32 to assist with a hit and run that had occurred in Sevier County. The driver of the vehicle, Darrell Keith McGhee, had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. As the deputy approached the vehicle he had his cell phone held out with Google Maps displayed and said “I am trying to find this address.” He said he was aware he struck another vehicle in Sevier County. His speech was slurred and he stumbled when exiting the vehicle. He refused to perform field sobriety tests. Located in the vehicle was a “Dab pen” in the driver side floor. Located on the passenger side was an open 24-ounce can of Red’s Apple Ale, which was spilled in the seat. Also, there were two 16-ounce cans of Budlight Seltzer that were opened. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

