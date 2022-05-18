Drug Charges: On May 13, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Dodge Ram with an unlit license plate. Weber spoke to the driver, who was identified as Branden James, age 34. James was found to have a suspended driver’s license and an active warrant, and his vehicle was listed as stolen out of Greene County. James stated to Weber that he did have drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A search revealed a used syringe, 77 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a stolen .380 caliber handgun, and $3,463 in cash. James was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On May 13, police responded to a possible domestic dispute near Food City East. Patrolman Alex Reese spoke to the victim, who stated that she and her boyfriend, Jason Fenwick, age 29, had gotten into an argument. The victim stated that Fenwick had put out a lit cigarette on her face, spat on her and yelled at her before leaving the scene. A witness on the scene stated that the argument had involved Fenwick turning himself in to police due to his active warrants. Reese reported a visible burn on the victim’s face consistent with a cigarette burn.
Panhandling: On May 14, Captain Donald Coakley responded to a call from Walmart regarding an individual who had scared a woman in her car. Coakley spoke to Gary Greer, age 50, who told police that he had asked the woman in question for money. Greer was advised by Walmart staff to leave the property and not return. As he was leaving, Greer was seen stopping to ask the driver of a truck for money, at which point Greer was placed under arrest.
Stolen Firearm: On May 14, Sergeant William Garber made contact with a male in the Newport City Park who had been reportedly acting suspicious. The male was identified as William Okonski, III, age 43. Okonski made police aware that he was carrying a loaded Ruger pistol, and police found that the firearm was registered as stolen out of Greene County. Okonski stated that he had purchased the weapon from a friend, and that his friend had bought it from somewhere else. Okonski stated that neither of them knew that the gun was stolen.
Burglary: On May 15, police spoke to the manager of Huddle House in regards to an incident from the night prior. The manager stated to Sergeant David Clevenger that Time Out employees had seen a male subject after Huddle House had closed. The employees recognized the subject as a previous employee of the Huddle House who asked whether the restaurant was closed. Minutes later, the Time Out employee saw the subject, identified as Donald Jenkins, age 51, leaving the restaurant. When the employee asked Jenkins why he had been in the closed restaurant, Jenkins fled from the building. Security footage showed a man enter the restaurant and walk back to the freezer area. As the man was leaving, something fell out of his pants and he stopped to pick it up. The Huddle House manager noted that 10 ribeye steaks were missing from the freezer the next morning, valued at a total of $200.
Shoplifting: On May 16, Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to Walmart in reference to two individuals who had been skip-scanning merchandise at the self-checkout. Loss Prevention told Weber that the two had taken $54.20 of merchandise but had only paid for $10 worth. When confronted, the two had separated and fled in opposite directions. Weber was able to make contact with one subject, who was identified as Charles Newman, age 54. Newman stated that he and Lisa Franklin, age 45, had been stealing the items because he had forgotten his wallet and only had $10. Newman was placed under arrest; police were unable to locate the other subject.
Theft of Medication: On May 16, police spoke to Ashley Hammer of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice regarding medication that had been taken from a patient. According to Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter’s report, Hammer had refilled a Hydrocodone prescription for a patient, and the patient’s caretaker noticed later in the week that the bottle contained pills that were not Hydrocodone. According to the caretaker, a woman in white scrubs had come to the residence that Friday, May 13, and asked to see the patient’s medication; Smoky Mountain had no record of a nurse visit for that day. The woman was described as being in her mid 40’s with short brown hair. Hammer stated that there have been other reports of someone with a similar physical description posing as a nurse in nearby areas.
