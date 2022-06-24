Theft: On June 21, police were dispatched to Lucky Pawn in reference to a theft. Sergeant Derek Wright spoke to the caller who stated that someone had stolen his work backpack from his vehicle while he had been inside the store. The backpack and its contents were valued at $440. The called noted a female subject walking around outside the store when he went in, but there were no security cameras focused on the area where the car was parked.
Warrants: On June 21, Patrolman Joshyua Shults came into contact with Elizabeth Jones, age 43, during a traffic stop. Jones had an active warrant for Failure to Appear and was placed under arrest.
Warrants: On June 21, Patrolman Jordan Douglas and Captain Derrick Webb served warrants to Aljelica Roberts, age 26, for sale of Schedule II Fentanyl in a Drug Free School Zone.
Indecent Exposure: On June 21, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to complaints from Food City West regarding an intoxicated male in front of the store. Shults made contact with Bradley Sinard, age 38, who Shults reported had “his genitals and buttocks exposed in front of the drink machines close to the front door of the business.” Shults spoke to Sinard, who “stated several times that he was ‘stupid’ and that he was ‘sorry’ for exposing himself.” Sinard was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
B&E/Vandalism: On June 23, police were called to Rocky Top Grafix in reference to a theft. Officer Billy Woody spoke to the owner of the store, who stated that someone had entered the store and had stolen the cash register from the counter. The complainant stated he had left the business at 6:30 p.m. the night before, and when he returned at 6:30 a.m. the front door glass had been shattered and the register was missing. The register contained an estimated $250.
Reckless Driving: On June 23, Captain Matthew Elliott initiated a traffic stop for a green Dodge Charger traveling over 80 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone of Cosby Highway. The driver was identified as Justin Dockery, age 25. Elliot reported that Dockery had “no legitimate reason for his driving,” but that he had consumed “a few alcoholic beverages earlier in the day.”
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
