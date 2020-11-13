Probation violation: Jay Jones, 27, Wileytown Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Jones at a residence on Old Cave Church Road.
Probation violation: Megan Merwin, 32, North Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Merwin at a residence on Old Cave Church Road.
Probation violation: Evan Sanders, 28, Mist Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Sanders at a residence on Old Cave Church Road.
Probation violation: Taylor Stubblefield, 28, Cosby Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Stubblefield without incident.
Probation violation: Kristie Knight, 32, McDonough, GA, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Knight at a residence on 8th Street.
Probation violation: Derrick Neely, 25, Thompson Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Thursday, Nov. 12. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Neely following a traffic stop.
Acuff arrest: Officers were dispatched to Terrace Way concerning a disorderly male subject on Monday, Nov. 9. Patrolman Justin Shelton made contact with the male in question, identified as Jerry Acuff, 57, who had an odor of alcohol about his person and his speech was slurred. According to witnesses, Acuff had been disturbing his neighbors throughout the day. Acuff was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Probation violation: Jasmine Smith, 28, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Patrolman Paul Weber served Smith the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Billy Phillips, 40, Morristown, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Monday, Nov. 9. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Phillips following a traffic stop.
Prevost arrest: Officers were dispatched to 650 6th Street, concerning a domestic disturbance on Monday, Nov. 9. Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke with Vonda Turner, 62, who said her son, Charles Prevost, 34, began screaming at her and then allegedly choked her. Prevost left the scene prior to officers’ arrival but later turned himself into authorities. He was charged with aggravated assault.
Crews arrest: A Newport woman is facing charges following a routine traffic stop on Thursday, Nov. 12. Patrolman Eli Suggs conducted a traffic stop after he observed Jennifer Crews, 28, Gregg’s Lane, talking on a cell phone while driving. Officers made contact with Crews who had “slow” speech. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Crews and she performed poorly on all tests given. According to the report, Crews consented to taking a breathalyzer test and passed. However, when asked for consent for a blood draw, she declined. Crews was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility, texting while driving and violation of implied consent.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
