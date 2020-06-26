Theft: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Manning Chapel Road in reference to a theft that occurred on Wednesday, June 24. Upon arrival, Deputy Chris Williamson spoke with Frank Underhill, 56, who said while he was away from his residence, someone reportedly stole a generator and an air compressor. The items stolen totaled more than $1,000.
Ennis arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Hartford Road concerning an unwanted visitor on Wednesday, June 24. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with several employees of Bean Trees, who said a man named “Cricket” was trying to get in the back door. The man, later identified as Christopher M. Ennis, 47, Big Creek Road, fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. Ennis was later located walking along Hartford Road. According to the report, deputies conducted a pat down search for weapons when they discovered Ennis was in possession of crack cocaine and a glass pipe. Ennis was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
