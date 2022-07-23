Vandalism: Deputy Timothy Snapp responded to the 440 Truck Stop concerning a padlock being cut off a Walmart truck’s trailer. Christopher Tumbleson reported that he parked the truck at the 400 Truck Stop on July 14, and when he did his post-trip inspection of the truck the padlock on the trailer was in place. On July 15 he was doing his pre-trip inspection and found that the padlock on the trailer was gone. Tumbleson stated that nothing seemed to be missing from the inside of the trailer. No video cameras are posted on the backside of the 440 Truck Stop, and no other drivers parked at the truck there mentioned seeing anything.
Misuse of 911/Resisting Arrest: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to a residence on Wagon Road in reference to an unwanted visitor. Upon arrival, Butler was met by the husband of Lisa Woodson who stated that his wife had been “drinking a lot,” and while they were at their neighbor’s residence she became belligerent. Woodson’s husband claimed that she began yelling, cursing and shoved a table toward their neighbor. The report states that Deputy Butler witnessed Mrs. Woodson and the neighbor arguing before Woodson walked toward the back of a parked vehicle. Butler went to engage Woodson who allegedly became instantly belligerent, cursing and yelling about how her husband would not allow her to drive to go feed her horse. Butler advised Woodson that she would not be able to drive while she was intoxicated. Butler asked Woodson for her license, but what Woodson handed her was an insurance and care credit card. Woodson called 911 and advised them that the officer “did not care about her horse and would not let her go feed her horse,” according to the report. Deputy Butler placed Woodson under arrest for misuse of 911. While Butler was arresting Woodson she allegedly began to pull away and tell Butler that she was not going to arrest her. Woodson was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: Deputy Ed Lindblom responded to a call concerning an unresponsive naked male in a black 2003 Acura Infinity. The driver, Dakota Wilde, was parked in the middle of the roadway on Edward Way. Lindbloom approached the vehicle and observed Wilde slumped over in the driver’s seat without clothing on. Wilde appeared unresponsive, and Lindbloom smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. He asked Wilde if he had taken anything that may have contributed to his current condition, to which Wilde stated that he had consumed a lot of alcohol. Lindbloom commanded Wilde to exit the vehicle and put his pants on. Wilde performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Evading Arrest: Deputy Jacob Sutton responded to a residence on Joe Reed Road concerning a stolen boat. When he arrived on scene Sutton spoke with Theron Ellison, who stated that his boat was not at his house when he returned home for the evening. Ellison had papers of a 1995 John Boat but did not have paperwork that showed the boat had ever been registered or showed actual ownership. Ellison claimed that his father had taken the boat but did not have proof. Sutton checked Ellison with the Cocke County Jail Annex to see if he had any outstanding warrants. The jail advised he had an active warrant for domestic assault. When Sutton attempted to place Ellison under arrest, he allegedly pulled away and said no, running behind the residence. Sutton tried to make contact at the front door but was unsuccessful. The report states that Ellison could be heard saying Sutton was trespassing on his property through the door. Other deputies arrived on scene, but no contact was made. A warrant was taken out for Ellison for evading arrest.
Worthless Check: Sergeant Dylan Norton was contacted by a Sheriff’s Office’s clerk to speak with a male subject concerning a report that needed to be filed. Norton spoke with William Worley, who stated that on August 27, 2021, Christopher Dearing came to East Tennessee Metal to make a purchase. Worley said Dearing had ordered items and wrote a check to the business for $4,365.96, then left with the items he purchased. Approximately 2 weeks later, Worley received a letter from the bank stating the check had “bounced” due to insufficient funds. Worley stated his son contacted Dearing concerning the issue. Worley said Dearing did pay $2,500 of the $4,365.96, but after several months Dearing failed to pay the final amount owed. A certified letter was sent to Dearing’s residence where a Dale Dearing signed and received the mail. No contact had been made with Dearing at the time Norton’s report was filed. Charges were taken out on Dearing, which are on file at the CCSO.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.