Vandalism: Deputy Timothy Snapp responded to the 440 Truck Stop concerning a padlock being cut off a Walmart truck’s trailer. Christopher Tumbleson reported that he parked the truck at the 400 Truck Stop on July 14, and when he did his post-trip inspection of the truck the padlock on the trailer was in place. On July 15 he was doing his pre-trip inspection and found that the padlock on the trailer was gone. Tumbleson stated that nothing seemed to be missing from the inside of the trailer. No video cameras are posted on the backside of the 440 Truck Stop, and no other drivers parked at the truck there mentioned seeing anything.

Misuse of 911/Resisting Arrest: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to a residence on Wagon Road in reference to an unwanted visitor. Upon arrival, Butler was met by the husband of Lisa Woodson who stated that his wife had been “drinking a lot,” and while they were at their neighbor’s residence she became belligerent. Woodson’s husband claimed that she began yelling, cursing and shoved a table toward their neighbor. The report states that Deputy Butler witnessed Mrs. Woodson and the neighbor arguing before Woodson walked toward the back of a parked vehicle. Butler went to engage Woodson who allegedly became instantly belligerent, cursing and yelling about how her husband would not allow her to drive to go feed her horse. Butler advised Woodson that she would not be able to drive while she was intoxicated. Butler asked Woodson for her license, but what Woodson handed her was an insurance and care credit card. Woodson called 911 and advised them that the officer “did not care about her horse and would not let her go feed her horse,” according to the report. Deputy Butler placed Woodson under arrest for misuse of 911. While Butler was arresting Woodson she allegedly began to pull away and tell Butler that she was not going to arrest her. Woodson was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

